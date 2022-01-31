You can view the Monte Carlo Yachts 105 Skylounge in two ways: a nifty move to extend the life of a model that is nearly ten years old or a genuinely smart way of using an existing design to create a yacht that works in a very different way to the one on which it is based.

We’re going to side with the second of these two arguments because this does indeed transform the way the Monte Carlo Yachts 105 Skylounge works but it’s also an excellent demonstration of deft design skill by Carlo Nuvolari and Dan Lenard to plonk a sky lounge on a yacht that clearly wasn’t intended to have one from the get-go and for it to look this good.

The Monte Carlo Yachts 105 has aged as well as David Ginola and remains one of the best looking yachts in the class and it’s remarkable how well it suits a part enclosed upper deck.

If you’re going to add a sky lounge then you may as well go all out and Monte Carlo Yachts and the designers have done so to give the 43 square metre top deck a true wow factor.

Key to this is the network of glass panels that stretch across the top, dowsing the internal spaces in natural light.

Access to the sky lounge is via an internal staircase adjacent to the helm and this deck has plenty of scope for layout customisation.

Hull number one, which is going to Asia, has opposing sofas with a round dining table behind and a sun terrace aft equipped with a wet bar and informal lounging space.

The owner’s suite is located forward on the main deck leaving space on the lower deck for either three or four guest cabins and a generously equipped crew quarters forward of the engineroom.

Engine options are yet to be confirmed but we suspect the same 2,200hp or 2,400hp MTUs as fitted to the standard Monte Carlo Yachts 105 will be in place, with performance likely to be only a couple of knots down on its sibling due to the added weight of the superstructure.

Monte Carlo Yachts 105 Skylounge specification

LOA: 105ft 10in (32.3m)

Beam: 23ft in (7.2m)

Engines: Twin MTU 2,200hp/2,400hp

Top speed: 25 knots

Starting price: Available on application