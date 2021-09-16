Portuguese company Nazareth has launched a 41ft catamaran called the Aquadomus that blurs the boundary between a flybridge cruiser and a houseboat.

The composite design is RCD certified as a category C motor boat but its boxy shape is clearly designed to prioritise living space.

In all it provides over 1,000ft² (94.40m²) of accommodation. An open plan lounge, dining and galley area occupy the stern section of the 14ft 5in (4.40m) beam.

The Nazareth Aquadomus has the option of one or two bedrooms/cabins forward and a bathroom amidships. Headroom throughout is 6ft 9in (2.10m).

Outside space consists of a slender foredeck balcony, a more substantial aft deck and a big 38m² flybridge. The air draught is 18ft 4in (5.60m) with a hardtop and 13ft 9in (4.20m) without.

Intended for twin-outboard propulsion, the Nazareth Aquadomus has a quoted maximum speed of 12 knots. It sits on a catamaran hull, although the low bow and transom conceal the voids between the two sponsons.

The Nazareth Aquadomus is more than a little bit reminiscent of the Overblue 44, which we tested 5 years ago and has since gone on to spawn 54ft and 58ft versions.

Nazareth Aquadomus specifications

LOA: 41’4” 12.6m

Beam: 14’5” / 4.40m

Draught: 1’8” / 0.50m

Engines: Twin 200hp outboards

Top speed: 12 knots

Fuel capacity: 600l

Water capacity: 1,000l

CE category: C for 12 people

Starting price: €345,550 (ex. engines and taxes)