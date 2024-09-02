New Boats at Cannes Boat Show 2024: Princess S65

There will be a pair of Princess world premieres at Cannes Boat Show in the form of the Princess S65 and Princess S80

Nestling alongside the pontoons at the Vieux Port will be a pair of Princess world premieres in the form of the S65 and S80. As the smaller of the two, the S65 might lack the gorgeous air intakes we so admired on the S72 but it still delivers all the low-profile loveliness you would expect, thanks to a flybridge that is shunted aft and dropped deep, creating plenty of space for a set of sunroofs above the main deck helm.

The new boat will also share the same four-cabin, three-bathroom arrangement as the F65 but it’s the outdoor spaces that are really likely to impress.

At the back end, a huge fore-and-aft sunbed-topped tender garage is positioned between a neatly conceived engineering compartment to port and an ensuite crew cabin to starboard. Forward of this, a U-shaped seating and dining area looks forward toward an inside-outside galley and a pleasantly sheltered corner seat to starboard.

Both the bow and sportbridge add large convertible seating and sunbathing areas, but in spite of all these outdoor options, the S65 looks likely to perform a bit too. Equipped with the top-rated MAN V12 1400 diesels, it should deliver speeds of up to 36 knots, alongside handling agility akin to the V Class.

Princess S65 specifications

LOA: 67ft 7in (20.61m)

BEAM: 16ft 9in (5.09m)

ENGINES: 2 x MAN V12-1400s on shafts

SPEED: 36 knots

PRICE: POA

CONTACT: princessyachts.com

