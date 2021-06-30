Nimbus C8 first look: Versatile 26fter could keep you afloat all year round

Based on the award-winning W8, the Nimbus C8 cabin version is the sort of versatile commuter vessel that the Scandinavian brands do so well.

It was designed with the Swedish domestic market in mind but anyone who’s done much boating in the UK will know that a boat as well protected as this is just as useful during the bursts of liquid sunshine that punctuate our summers.

If you want to stay afloat all year round then this 26-footer is geared up to do so, with seating for five inside the wheelhouse and a convertible berth, which supplements the double cabin on the lower deck.

The proportions of a cabin boat of this size are always going to be challenging and the Nimbus C8 looks a bit awkward from some angles but it’s practical with a sliding glass sunroof, side door to starboard and a rear hatch that opens to allow the breeze to flow through.

The deck is equally clever with fore and aft cockpits that can be set up independently with dinettes or sunbathing space and covered with a detachable canopy.

The sleeping space is basic but comfortable and finished to a good standard, the separate toilet a welcome addition that makes long days on the water more manageable. And you can expect that fit and finish will be up to Nimbus’s usual exacting standards.

Starting at over £100k may seem steep but take into account the boat’s quality and its standard equipment, which includes a Sleipner bow thruster, 7in Simrad MFD, the sunroof and Zipwake’s excellent dynamic trim control and that higher price makes a lot more sense.

Trailerable behind the highest-rated towing vehicles, too, the Nimbus C8 looks to be one of the most usable little boats to hit the market in 2021.

Nimbus C8 specification

LOA: 26ft 2in (7.93m)

Beam: 8ft 4in (2.55m)

Engines: Single Mercury Verado 250/300hp

Top speed: 40 knots

Price from: £104,000 (inc. VAT)