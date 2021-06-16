4 of the best boats under £100,000: Secondhand buyer’s guide

Our resident used boat expert Nick Burnham picks out four of the best boats under £100,000 on the secondhand market.

It’s boat price challenge time again, and this month we’re weighing anchor with a nice round £100,000. It’s a figure that opens up a variety of choices and I’ve spread the build years over a quarter of a decade to show just how far pushing out the age stretches the size.

Which is why we’re able to purchase a beautiful, high quality Fairline by delving back to the 1990s. Dropping forward a few years into the 21st century brings a Sealine S38 into focus. Or moving into the teenies nets a very smart river and coastal cruiser, the Intercruiser 28 Cabrio.

Finally, by limiting ourselves to 8m and outboard power, we’re able to blow our £100K on an almost brand new and actually very desirable and surprisingly practical sportsboat, the Finnmaster T8.

Fairline Targa 37

Built: 1997

Price: £94,950

Introduced as the Targa 36 in 1994, an extended bathing platform saw it quickly morph into the Targa 37, a successful addition to the Fairline range that ran until 2000, by which time almost 200 had been built.

Interior

The layout is entirely typical. A cabin each end of the accommodation, the forward one with a central double berth and the mid-cabin aft burrowing beneath the forward section of the cockpit and featuring a pair of single berths that convert to a double plus a tiny settee, dressing table and hanging locker.

Between them, a dinette (converting to take the sleeping to six) sits opposite the galley. But what sets this boat apart is the build quality — the fit out mirrors the more expensive Fairline Squadron boats of this period with beautifully formed cherry or maple woodwork.

Interior

The two arching GRP spars framing the side windows of the windscreen define Fairline Targas of this era. Hull topsides were available in white, teal or blue, the former the most practical (it hides marks and won’t fade), the teal the least popular and the dark blue the smartest and most sought after.

The cockpit layout works well, a lower entertaining area aft and then a raised section further forward that affords the helm a better view as well as adding a vital few inches of headroom to the mid-cabin below.

Performance

Twin V8 petrol engines were on the options list, which would give smooth lively performance at the expense (literally) of increased fuel consumption.

Which is why the majority of Targa 37s went out with a pair of Volvo Penta diesel engines, either the KAD 42 at 230hp aside for low to mid 30 knots performance or the slightly more powerful KAD 44 motors that pushed out 260hp and gave a couple more knots.

Seakeeping

Fairline opted for a medium to deep-vee hull form and a wide beam to prioritise internal accommodation. But this is still a willing and able driver’s machine that handles well.

Specification

LOA: 36ft 6in (11.1m)

Beam: 11ft 8in (3.5m)

Draught: 3ft 2in (1.0m)

Displacement: 6.5 tonnes

Fuel capacity: 640 litres

Engines: Twin 230hp Volvo Penta KAD 42 diesels

Contact: TBS Boats

Finnmaster T8

Built: 2017

Price: £95,000

There are two distinct lines in the Finnish boat builder’s Finn-Marin stable. Finnmaster is its sensible range of smaller sportier craft whilst Grandezza is the flagship brand of larger and more glamorous sportscruisers.

Launched in 2014, the T8 was the first of a new ‘T-Series’ of Finnmaster sportsboats designed to fuse the practical of the former with the glamour of the latter.

Interior

Ostensibly a sportsboat rather than a cruiser, there is in fact more going on below decks than you might expect. Instead of the usual horseshoe dinette, there’s a proper fixed double bed forward, and a small settee opposite a usefully generous heads.

The surprise, however, is when you look aft as Finnmaster has squeezed a further double berth lengthways back under the cockpit. Normally you’d need a full on sportscruiser to get a mid-berth at this size point.

Exterior

There is no space sapping sunpad at the stern, the cockpit dinette extends right to the transom. In conjunction with a small seat to starboard and two swivelling helm seats, this allows eight people to sit around the large folding table, which also converts to a sunpad with the help of a cushion.

There are plenty of storage lockers under the seats, accessed by hinging the bases forward rather than having to remove them, and there’s a small galley to starboard, complete with a diesel hob, sink and fridge.

Performance

You’d expect 300hp to provide ample urge and it does. We tested this model with an equally potent 300hp Suzuki, which punted the T8 quickly onto the plane and wound out past 40 knots. Cruising at 30 knots was effortless at 4,700rpm — over 1,000rpm down on maximum.

Seakeeping

The T8 feels 100% sportsboat. Despite the slightly raised forward cockpit you still sit low and well protected by the high wraparound screen, giving you the confidence to exploit the performance of the 21-degree deadrise hull.

Specification

LOA: 26ft 7in (8.1m)

Beam: 8ft 11in (2.7m)

Draught: 2ft 0in (0.6m)

Displacement: 2.2 tonnes

Fuel capacity: 261 litres

Engine: Yamaha F300 BETX 300hp outboard

Contact: Approved Boats

Intercruiser Cabrio 28

Built: 2013

Price: £95,000

There seems to be a real desire amongst the Dutch (surely the most relaxed and laid back people in the world) to be outside in the fresh air, and it is reflected in their boats. Rather than the buttoned down closed-up go faster craft of the UK, where even sportscruisers are sporting lids these days, the typical Dutch boat is a small, low, and rather elegant displacement craft with the helm right aft like a yacht and a single diesel engine. They call them sloops and Holland’s massive waterway system is full of them.

Interior

The cabin top is low profile so as not to spoil the purity of the lines or the view from the cockpit. It keeps the air draft low for river cruising too. Inside, headroom is compromised as a result, but the deck hatch opening runs well forward so you can stand at the galley.

Opposite this is a simple heads compartment and at the front is a large dinette, the table dropping to create a double berth. It’s all very straightforward and sensible but the quality of finish and construction is superb, with solid feeling cabinetry and high grade upholstery.

Exterior

With an elegantly rounded stern and a large bathing platform, the cockpit features a large comfy settee that loops around an aft-mounted centre console with a big vertical wooden wheel, instrumentation and engine controls.

It puts the helmsman right at the back of the boat, making for particularly social cruising. Side decks are wide and easily accessed, and there’s a full length canopy to protect the cockpit that can also be used as a spray hood.

Performance

The Vetus 52hp diesel engine gives a very river friendly 5-knot cruising speed with a top end a knot or two more. In fact Intercruiser fits a range of engines up to 170hp for offshore performance if you need it.

Seakeeping

A long keel aids directional stability and protects the propeller, which is particularly useful in the type of shallow inland areas this boat is likely to find itself.

Specification

LOA: 27ft 9in (8.5m)

Beam: 9ft 10in (3.0m)

Draught: 2ft 8in (0.8m)

Displacement: 4.5 tonnes

Fuel capacity: 100 litres

Engine: Vetus 52hp diesel engine

Contact: Val Wyatt Marine

Sealine S38

Built: 2003

Price: £97,500

Launched at the Earl’s Court Boat Show (remember that?) in 2003, the Sealine S38 replaced the long running S37 (itself previously the 360 Ambassador) in Sealine’s range. It sounds very similar but was actually a roomier and far more advanced boat — the traditional wiring loom replaced by multiplex technology, for example.

Interior

The layout is the typical owner’s cabin forward and mid-cabin aft, separated by the galley and dinette, but there are a couple of standout features rare in sub 40-foot boats.

The most obvious is in the mid-cabin, where the usual twin singles running athwartships are present and correct, but you’ll also discover a third berth tucked away in here, brilliant for anyone with more than two kids (or for children’s friends to be able to come along). Further forward, the heads is split between a separate shower cubicle on one side and a toilet on the other.

Exterior

There is seating for four at the helm, two on a double bench facing it, and two more adjacent on a port side settee, and back aft on the single level cockpit you’ll find a dinette that can convert to a sunpad. The oversized radar arch offers a little shade as well as canopy storage. Up at the bow, anchor storage built into the stem rather than hanging over the foredeck is a neat solution.

Performance

Engine choices were all based around Volvo Penta’s KAD 40 series sterndrive units. All twin installations, you could choose from 43 (230hp), 44 (260hp) or 300 (285hp). The largest option achieved 35 knots, the smaller 44 motors fitted to this boat should be within a few knots of this.

Seakeeping

For our test we improvised by using the wash of a 42ft photo boat. Our helmsman said: “Whatever we threw at it, the boat remained controllable, responding to wheel inputs even through the wash.

“There was the odd muted complaint through the hull as we levelled it into a steep one, but by and large it gave an impressive performance”.

Specification

LOA: 37ft 1in (11.3m)

Beam: 12ft 3in (3.7m)

Draught: 3ft 1in (0.9m)

Displacement: 6.3 tonnes

Fuel capacity: 678 litres

Engines: Twin Volvo Penta KAD 44 260hp diesels

Contact: Hutchins Marine

First published in the June 2021 issue of Motor Boat & Yachting.

