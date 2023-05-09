Numarine 40MXP first look: Al fresco fun meets offshore capability

The Numarine 40MXP is designed as an evolution of the popular 37XP, with the same stylistic DNA and the same high-volume, low-hassle, long-range ethos that has previously set the adventure-ready XP line apart...

So what is the Numarine 40MXP (Mediterranean Explorer) variant all about? Well the first part is about an authentic beach club lifestyle, properly tailored to the Mediterranean climate.

By leveraging the extra 2m it enjoys over the Numarine 37XP and shifting the saloon doors forward by 3m, Numarine has extended the aft deck to such an extent that it now plays host to a large alfresco dining area, a lounge, a bar and a stern pool.

Beyond the glass transom, a huge hydraulic swim platform stretches across the full 8m beam and the entire space can be shaded with an awning or with an upper deck extension for permanent shelter.

The second part of the Numarine 40MXP cocktail involves its ability to marry all that alfresco fun with the kind of ‘access-all-areas’ adventure credentials that will take you 6,000 nautical miles on a single tank of fuel.

In addition to a tough steel hull, developed in collaboration with naval architect, Umberto Tagliavini, it also features a large boat deck, capable of carrying a 9m tender and three full-size jet skis, plus additional watersports toys.

And while you get a pair of MAN 800hp engines as standard, you can also upgrade to the optional 900hp units, bringing a comfortable cruise of between eight and 12 knots and a top end in the region of 15 knots.

In terms of its cruising features, the Numarine 40MXP provides six suites for up to 12 guests, including a full-beam main deck owner’s cabin and a full-beam lower deck VIP.

It also provides a pair of expansive upper decks for an extra dose of superyacht day boating luxury – and according to the Chairman of Numarine, Ömer Malaz, that’s very much in tune with what the modern customer wants:

“It’s very on-trend at the moment to maximise the exterior elements on sub-45 metre yachts – but what the 40MXP does so well is add fantastic outdoor living features to the design while retaining the core explorer principles of our XP line,” he says.

While the initial renders look impressive, the fact that two of these boats have already been sold suggests Ömer might just have a point.

Numarine 40MXP specifications

LOA: 128ft (39m)

Beam: 26ft 3in (8m)

Engines: 2 x MAN 800-900hp diesel engines

Top speed: 14.5 knots (estimated)

Price: Available on application