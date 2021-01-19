Delta Marine 38M superyacht tour: Inside a round-the-world adventure ship

Nick Burnham shows us around an ocean-crossing, global-cruising explorer superyacht from Delta Marine with a quite incredible interior.

When does a yacht become a ship? This amazing 38 metre superyacht from American yard Delta Marine (not to be confused with Swedish yard Delta Powerboats) surely tips towards the latter with its incredible transoceanic range and impressive facilities.

In this video, Nick takes us aboard Andrea (later sold and renamed B5) when she was anchored off Cannes during the most recent Yachting Festival.

The vast sundeck is a sight to behold and this yacht tour only gets more spectacular as he works his way down the decks, via the stately captain’s cabin and the sprawling bridge deck with its twin 2.5-tonne cranes.

Article continues below…

The five cabins on board this superyacht have been fitted out in a classy Art Deco-inspired style, with clever use of mirrored surfaces helping to bounce plenty of light around the interior.

It’s not hard to imagine yourself exploring the furthest reaches of the globe on this magnificent machine.

Enjoy the tour…

Specification

LOA: 126ft (38.4m)

Beam: 28ft (8.53m)

Displacement: 417 tonnes (919,328lbs)

Engines: Twin 775hp Caterpillar 3508Bs

Fuel capacity: 65,660l (14,443 gal)

Top speed: 14 knots

Cruising speed: 12 knots

Range: 6,500nm

Built: 2003