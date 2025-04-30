Over 70 Dunkirk Little Ships to Return to Dunkirk, marking the 85th Anniversary of Operation Dynamo

From 17th to 26 May, the Association of Dunkirk Little Ships will commemorate the 85th anniversary of the Allied evacuation at Dunkirk in 1940, including by retracing a route many vessels took.

To mark the 85th anniversary of the Dunkirk Little Ships toiling over nine days to evacuate Allied soldiers in 1940 during World War Two, a fleet of over 70 Little Ships used in the operation will sail from Ramsgate to Dunkirk. The Association of Dunkirk Little Ships (ADLS) is organising the event, which will run from the 17th to the 26th of May and feature commemorative occasions open to the public in Ramsgate and Dunkirk.

ADLS defines a Little Ship as ‘all craft that were originally privately owned and includes commercial vessels such as barges, British, French, Belgian and Dutch fishing vessels and pleasure steamers’ used in the mission. The Association also includes some ex-service vessels, which are now privately owned, and ex-lifeboats. The organisation comprises current Little Ships owners, who gather every five years to retrace the route many vessels took in 1940’s Dunkirk evacuation.

Commodore of The ADLS Kevin Finn said, ‘Ramsgate is my hometown; it will be great to have a fleet of the Little Ships here again for our five-yearly crossing to Dunkirk. Ramsgate and Dunkirk are pulling out all the stops to commemorate, celebrate and educate throughout our stay in the very centre of these two excellent ports’.

The History of the Dunkirk Little Ships

On 14 May 1940, the BBC announced the following over radio: “The Admiralty have made an Order requesting all owners of self-propelled pleasure craft between 30′ and 100′ in length to send all particulars to the Admiralty within 14 days from today if they have not already been offered or requisitioned.”

Following this national call, large numbers of those with privately owned boats in the UK travelled across the channel and rescued stranded allied troops from France’s Dunkirk beaches between 26 May and 4 June 1940.

The Little Ships participated in Operation Dynamo, Cycle, and Aerial, which involved Ramsgate as a major departure point. According to ADLS, ‘approximately 850 private boats sailed from Ramsgate,’ and over 250 were lost during the Dunkirk evacuation.

Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Admiral Ramsey hoped that the operations would rescue between 30,000 and 40,000 troops. Thanks to the combined effort of the Dunkirk Little Ships, Navy, and RAF, around 338,000 were rescued, including French soldiers. Therefore, the response from the Little Ships’ crews and owners was hugely important for saving Allied lives and keeping British forces strong enough to continue fighting the war.

The mission’s outcome turned a military disaster into a symbol of courage in adversity. The term ‘Dunkirk Spirit’ is still used to describe bravery and solidarity in very difficult situations.

The Dunkirk Little Ships Anniversary Event

Named the Dunkirk 85, the anniversary voyage is long-awaited for those in the Association. The last passage was in 2015 because the coronavirus pandemic prevented a 2020 event.

Between 17th and 19th May, Little Ships will arrive alone and in small groups at Ramsgate, mooring in the Inner Harbour. Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-winning 2016 film, ‘Dunkirk’, used twelve of these vessels. The public is welcome to view the Little Ships from the harbour or pontoon to get a sense of life during the historical evacuation.

Honorary Vice Admiral of The Association of Dunkirk Little Ships, Ian Gilbert, commented, “The fleet will soon gather in Ramsgate for this return to Dunkirk, which is made all the more special by the number of Little Ships involved, more than has been seen previously. A vast amount of work is going on at present to make sure the Little Ships look their very best and are fully prepared for the channel crossing”.

On 20 May, the Association plans a full day of commemoration, including a parade through the town and on the harbour front. This event will involve unveiling the refurbished Ramsgate Operation Dynamo memorial and dedicating the bell from the large paddle steamer Crested Eagle, which was sunk off of Bray Dunes beach east of Dunkirk on 29 May 1940.

A service will follow in the Sailor’s Church. In the evening, the ADLS will hold a briefing for skippers making the crossing, giving final details and deciding whether it’s safe to proceed.

On 21 May, between 0530 and 0730, escorted by the Royal Navy, the RNLI, and Nelson safety vessels, the Little Ships will leave Ramsgate to arrive in Dunkirk by 1600 local time. From the 21st to the 26th, the ADLS will host further commemorative events in Dunkirk.

To learn more about the event, click here.

