Pershing GTX116 first look: Italian yard taking a big gamble with this new design

Pershing has taken the wraps off its most radical new boat in years. The Pershing GTX116 is best classified as a sportfly, although the futuristic styling and unusual layout suggest a crossover label may be more appropriate.

The Pershing GTX116 certainly has a very different look to the 50-knot sportscruisers we’re used to seeing from Pershing, with a near vertical windscreen positioned much further forward than usual and a snub-nosed bow like the flagship Pershing 140.

The stern is also quite different with a trio of terraces that cascade down to sea level culminating in a pair of transom doors that swing up and out to create a beach club effect. This cab-forward design frees up space for a much more even split between indoor and outdoor entertaining zones.

The main deck cockpit is almost as long as the saloon, with room for an aft-facing sofa and chairs, a ten-person dining table and a cocktail bar with stools.

The Pershing GTX116 also features an unusual asymmetric layout. Although the open plan saloon is zoned conventionally with a lounge aft, galley and dining area amidships, and bridge forward – the whole area is offset to starboard so that it takes in the space usually reserved for the side deck.

This makes it wider than would otherwise be the case and avoids the corridor-like feel some long, thin performance boats suffer from. There is a side deck to port but it’s not obvious from the renderings as it’s hidden behind one of the two matching sets of stairs that run up from the cockpit to the sundeck.

There’s also an optional fold-down terrace on the port side which connects to the saloon with the aid of a sliding glass side door to create another indoor/outdoor lounge area.

Two smaller side doors on either side of the bridge give access to the bow cockpit where a pair of big sunbeds flank an optional circular spa pool.

The lower-deck accommodation consists of four or five ensuite cabins for up to 10 guests. The full-beam owner’s cabin is amidships and features twin ensuite shower-rooms.

The other guest cabins have inward-facing transverse beds – two doubles and two slightly smaller twin-bed cabins – or the fourth can be specified as a lower dinette. Plus there’s crew space for five in three ensuite cabins forward.

Although the Pershing GTX116 is a voluminous boat with 125m² of living space, it’s still a Pershing so power options are prodigious.

The standard set up is triple 1,800hp MANs on KaMeWa waterjets, only the outer two of which steer, but these can be uprated to 2,000hp MANs on request.

The preliminary quoted top speeds are 32.5 or 35.5 knots respectively, with fast cruises of 26.5 or 29.5 knots, and a range of around 400nm.

The first Pershing GTX116 is due to launch this summer and should make its show premier at the 2022 Cannes Yachting Festival in September.

Prices have not yet been released. More GTX fast-cruisers are expected to join the range in the coming years spanning sizes from 80-130ft (24-40m).