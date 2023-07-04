Porsche teams up with Frauscher for 850 Fantom Air electric boat

Frauscher is partnering with supercar icon Porsche to develop its largest electric model to date, the Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom Air...

A development of the existing Frauscher 858 Fantom Air, the new Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom Air will have a marinized version of the state-of-the-art automotive drive technology planned for the not-yet-launched all-electric Macan.

We are told its installation will include a high-voltage lithium-ion battery bank with a total capacity of around 100kWh. For comparison the conventionally propelled Fantom Air 858 is recommended for between 320-430hp.

At this stage, neither Frauscher or Porsche are hinting at just how quick their new model will be and not giving any clues as to its range at a fast-cruise, but we assume the performance metrics when revealed will be suitably impressive.

They say this 800V installation will be able to use DC fast-charging stations, although AC charging will also be possible.

The German performance car specialist refers to the technology employed as PPE (Premium Platform Electric) and says it is presently exploring how it can be applied to even bigger models of boat and yacht.

Jörg Kerner, vice-president of the Macan product line, says his company aims to be a leader in sustainable mobility and its future ambitions will not be limited to road cars and motor racing.

The avowed intention for the all-electric Macan, he says, is for it to be sportiest model in its mid-range SUV segment and that ambition is the same for the Frauscher x Porsche Fantom Air 850, meaning it must be the sportiest available at its end of the electric boat market.

Like the Austrian boatbuilder’s conventionally propelled 858, the electric version is a Cat C design, has an LOA of 8.67m (28ft 5in) and the same stepped hull, a maximum beam of 2.47m (8ft 1in), and is certified for seven to nine passengers.

The styling is just as super-sleek but comes with a slightly different deck layout – bathing platform, aft sunpad and pilot and co-pilot seats behind a centre console with bowrider lounge forward.

Whereas the conventionally propelled model has a wraparound windshield and a cuddy cabin comprising flanking sofas and a v-berth in the bow.

Interestingly we are promised that the helm ergonomics, as well upholstery and detailing, for this new model were developed by F A Porsche, which should make the driving experience ultra-special.

The first one is expected to launch next year and Frauscher says the first 25 units will be produced as an exclusive limited edition series.