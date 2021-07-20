Dynamiq GTT115 superyacht tour: Inside a Porsche-lover’s paradise

Yacht and car collaborations have been going on for years, but this spectacular 35m yacht from Dynamiq and Studio F.A. Porsche saw the concept scale new heights…

If you love cars and yachts with equal passion, you’ve been rather spoiled for choice over the past few years.

From the Aston Martin AM37 speedboat to the Technomar for Lamborghini 63, there has been a plethora of car brands taking the plunge into the world of boating.

However, none can claim to have done it with such flair and gusto as Dynamiq Yachts and Studio F.A. Porsche.

Article continues below…

Their 2017 collaboration, the Dynamiq GTT115 took the car/yacht theme to new heights, as this video shows.

Nick was given exclusive access to film 1 of 7 (later sold and renamed as Spring) and her Porsche-themed interior, which features houndstooth check – a popular fabric pattern among classic Porches of the 1960s and 70s.

The automotive tributes continue throughout, with illuminated floor plates at the entrance to each cabin, harking back to the door sills of luxury Porsche roasters.

Enjoy the tour…

Dynamiq GTT115 specifications

LOA: 35.5 m / 115’

Beam: 7.8 meters / 25’7’’

Draft: 1.75 meters / 5’7’’

Fuel capacity: 24,000 litres / 6,340 US gallons

Water capacity: 8,000 litres / 2,113 US gallons

Engines: 2x 1,775hp MAN V12 1800s (1,324 kW)

Top speed: 23 knots

Cruising speed: 10 knots

Cruising range: 3,000nm

Naval Architecture: Van Oossanen

Exterior / interior design: Studio F.A. Porsche

Starting price: €12,500,000