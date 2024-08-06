Prestige F5.7 first look: Stylish new flybridge

Plenty of space and bucketloads of style look to be key markers of the new Prestige F5.7. Hugo Andreae reports on this latest launch

Prestige is hoping to steal a march on its competitors at this year’s Cannes Boat show with a stylish new flybridge model that offers three ensuite cabins and an innovative new layout.

At 56ft 8in long, the new F5.7 is much the same size as the Princess F55 and Sunseeker Manhattan 55 but has ensuite bathrooms for all three of its cabins, rather than the usual two. It also boasts what Prestige describes as a semi-main deck owner’s cabin and an unusually big saloon featuring a vast sliding picture window and an ‘Oceanview’ galley.

Originally developed for last year’s F4 (now renamed F4.9 to reflect its 49ft LOA), this new style of aft galley runs across the beam of the boat and faces out into the cockpit through a large lifting window and a single hinged door to starboard. Not only does this allow the chef a fine view of the sea but once the window is opened, it creates a long bar area for serving guests in the cockpit.

The cockpit itself features a pair of longitudinal sofas facing each other across a pedestal table for maximum conviviality and a low transom with a glazed insert to make the most of the views astern. Steps lead down on either side from here to a large hydraulic bathing platform.

Recommended videos for you

At the other end of the deck, the bow has a central sunpad with adjustable backrests and a fun little seating area with a forward-facing sofa and a couple of aft-facing corner seats set around a hexagonal table.

There’s also a well-appointed flybridge with a wet bar amidships, a large dinette aft and a two-seat upper helm position to port with a wraparound sunpad. The hardtop is an option.

The saloon looks to be unusually light and spacious, thanks to the lack of intrusion from the slender transverse galley and a full-height picture window-cum-sliding door that opens out onto the starboard side deck, providing a second access point to and from the interior.

A big C-shaped sofa takes full advantage of the views out with a hi-lo table enabling it to double as a dining area. The sociable lower helm position also has room for two.

Next to it, a centreline companionway descends a few steps to the forward owner’s cabin then reverses back on itself to drop down further to the other two guest cabins. The owner’s cabin has a diagonal door to starboard leading into a small lobby area with a wardrobe and vanity unit.

The island bed faces aft and the ensuite bathroom has two basins and a generous shower enclosure. Long eye-level windows on either side of the cabin should provide a decent view out if not the full panoramic effect of the deeper windows you’d find in a midships owner’s cabin.

The two remaining cabins share the space where the owner’s cabin would normally be. The VIP to port gets the lion’s share with an aft-facing double bed set at an angle and a more generous ensuite that runs across the beam, occupying the space between the engineroom and the starboard-side twin. This has a smaller ensuite with Jack-and-Jill doors to the lower lobby so it can double as the day heads.

If required, the lazarette can be specified as a further ensuite crew cabin accessed from a hatch beneath the cockpit cushions.

The only engine option is a pair of 600hp Volvo Penta IPS800 pods, giving the F5.7 a quoted top speed of around 27 knots.

If you enjoyed this….

Motor Boat & Yachting is the world’s leading magazine for Motoryacht enthusiasts. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams, as well as tests and news of all the latest motorboats.