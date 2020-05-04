Prestige X70 launch to kickstart new range of crossover yachts

Prestige is launching a brand new range of X-Line crossover yachts. Offering exceptional space in a wide-beam design, the new models will complement the French yard’s existing range of flybridges and sportscruisers.

First to arrive will be the Prestige X70 at the Cannes boat show in September. Sharing its hull with the Prestige 680 but featuring a radically different deck and superstructure, it is being likened to having your own private floating island.

Central to this claim is an innovative layout that puts the sidedecks at flybridge level so that the cockpit, saloon and forward master cabin can occupy the full beam of the boat.

The cockpit is also longer than usual giving a 50:50 split between inside and outside space rather than the usual 30:70 ratio.

A single-level main deck with minimal moulded-in furniture leaves customers free to arrange the yard’s own offerings how they choose or to buy their own sofas, chairs and tables.

As with most modern houses, the galley is the social hub of the boat, providing a link between the saloon and the raised bridge. Full-height windows maximise views and natural light.

To minimise the inconvenience of getting to those lofty side decks, four staircases lead up to the flybridge – two from the cockpit and two from the foredeck. The flybridge space can also be configured in a number of different ways.

Pushing the windscreen so far forward means the foredeck is relatively short. It’s also unusually tall in order to create enough headroom for the forward master cabin.

The wide body design ensures this is more spacious than usual with a large walk-in wardrobe and a bathroom in the bow. Three further guest cabins, including a generous full beam VIP suite amidships, complete the layout.

Article continues below…

Volvo IPS 1200 or 1350 pods provide the power with the focus on refined, fuel-efficient cruising rather than performance or ocean-crossing range. There is space behind the engines for a crew area and beach club.

Speaking exclusively to MBY, general manager of Prestige Yachts Erwin Bamps commented: “This is not an explorer yacht, it’s a multi-functional boat offering exceptional space, light and ease of use.”

The price for the Prestige X70 has not yet been revealed, but it will carry a premium over the 680. The X70 will be joined by both smaller and larger X-line yachts in due course.

“Wide body designs that push side decks up a level are not a new idea, but so far it has been the preserve of superyachts with crew to deal with lines and fenders,” says MBY editor Hugo Andreae. “It will be interesting to see how owner-operators take to it.”