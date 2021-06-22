Pearl 80 yacht tour and sea trial: Supersize flybridge is sheer class

Towards the upper end of the owner-operator size bracket, the Pearl 80 is the classic flybridge layout writ large, with several design flourishes...

In this video, filmed at Pearl’s UK dealer Berthon International, Nick takes us around the Kelly Hoppen-designed interior.

A variety of layout options are available, but this particular model was built with an enclosed helm and galley, creating a separate crew area away from the main entertaining space.

Being under 24m, the Pearl 80 can be used as an owner-operated boat, but most owners will employ a crew, who get a twin cabin that Pearl has fitted out to the same high standard as the rest of the yacht.

Elsewhere on the lower deck, the layout is more or less what you’d expect from a yacht of this size, with a full-beam owner’s cabin amidships, two further twin cabins and a VIP double in the bow, which features an offset layout and walk-in wardrobe.

Having taken in all of the Pearl 80’s interior, Nick sets out to sea and shows us what it’s like to drive a £3million, 80ft yacht.

Enjoy the tour…

Pearl 80 specification

LOA: 78’5” (23.9m)

Beam: 19’6” (5.99m

Draft: 5’3” (1.6m)

Fuel capacity: 1,154 UK gallons (5,250 litres)

Water capacity: 286 UK gallons (1,300 litres)

Displacement (light): 57 tonnes

Engines: Twin 1,800hp MAN V12s

Top speed: 35 knots

Fast cruising speed: 25 knots

Fast cruising range: 350nm

Price: £3,100,000