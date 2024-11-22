Regal LS9 first look: Featuring a new ‘Power Tower’

The new Regal LS9 has a neat new trick that allows for adjustable height while maintaining protection and comfort for those onboard

Regal’s new Regal LS9 may look like just another scaled up bow rider but it is beautifully done and has a world-class trick up its sleeve. It’s called the Power Tower and consists of a substantial GRP hardtop that lowers at the touch of a button to windscreen-level, like a giant clam shell lid.

The best bit about this Power Tower is that there’s still enough headroom for everyone to sit underneath it, making it ideal for sheltering from passing showers or ducking under bridges.

Elsewhere, it’s business as usual but the build quality is a cut above the usual American mass market brands. Thoughtful touches like fully lined seat lockers with gas-strut assisted lids that don’t require you to remove the cushions first make life on board that much easier.

Masses of upholstered seats, reversible back rests that convert the rear ones into sunloungers and a good-sized heads compartment hidden behind the portside console ensure it fulfils its role as a sociable party boat.

However, a smooth but powerful petrol V8 inboard also delivers serious performance with a top speed of more than 50 knots and enough grunt to make light work of pulling boat tubes, towables and wakeboarders. You can even order it with a drop-down watersports platform for easy access to the water.

Regal LS9 specifications

LOA: 29ft 0in (8.8m)

BEAM: 9ft 0in (2.7m)

ENGINE: Volvo Penta 350-430hp petrol inboard

TOP SPEED: 46 knots

PRICE: from 171,873 inc VAT

CONTACT: www.clippermarine.co.uk

