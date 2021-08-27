Ryck 280 first look: Hanse to build new outboard sportsboat in Poland

Hanse Yachts has revealed the first renderings and details of its top-secret new outboard- powered sportsboat model, the Ryck 280.

It is likely to be the first of several bigger and smaller runabouts from the newly created brand.

Designed by Bill Dixon’s UK studio, the Ryck 280 is a contemporary walkaround weekender with a reverse-angled bow, similar in style to the Axopar 28 but with a cuddy and heads.

Despite the Ryck 280’s model name, it’s actually 31ft 2 (9.51m) long, including the anchor sprit and engine, while the beam is 9ft 3in (2.81m). Like the Axopar, it features a twin-step hull but it weighs around 240kg more at 2.07 tonnes.

The intention is for all Ryck 280s to be packaged from the factory with Mercury Verado outboards up to 350hp, although supply issues mean some dealers may need to be flexible on that score until normal availability resumes.

The quoted maximum speed with the largest engine option is 45 knots while the fuel capacity is a useful 300 litres. The base price for the open boat starts at just €55,000 excluding engine, delivery and taxes.

The standard equipment list includes the helm station, L-shaped cockpit seating and heads compartment but many of the more desirable features such as the aft table, wet bar with barbecue, synthetic decking, T-Top and double berth in the cuddy cabin instead of bare storage space are all cost options.

Expect a well-kitted out boat delivered to the UK with a 250hp Mercury V6 to come in at around £120,000 including VAT.

The first Ryck 280 is due to be unveiled at the Cannes Yachting Festival in September. UK importer TBS Boats had been hoping to exhibit one at the 2021 Southampton Boat Show the week after but factory delays mean that now looks unlikely. It has four Ryck 280s on order, all with high specs and 250hp Mercury Verados.

The Ryck name comes from the River Ryck, which runs from Hanse’s hometown of Greifswald, in North-East Germany to the Baltic Sea.

However, unlike the Hanse Group’s other brands such as Sealine and Fjord, the Ryck range will actually be built at a new purpose-built facility in Poland.

Ryck joins a growing number of brands such as Nimbus, Saxdor and Dromeas Yachts, intent on grabbing a slice of the fast-growing market for outboard sportsboats from Finnish brand Axopar.

However, the fact that Hanse Yachts is already one of Europe’s highest-volume builders gives it a useful head start.

“Fair play to Hanse for jumping on the bandwagon with another tempting take on the outboard powered walkaround theme,” says MBY editor Hugo Andreae. “At some point it’s bound to get a bit overloaded, in the meantime the more the merrier as far as I’m concerned.”