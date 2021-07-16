There seems to be no stopping Saxdor and its relentless product development.

We recently tested this boat’s T-top sibling, the Saxdor 320 GTO, and now the Finnish brand has announced this cabin variant based on the same hull.

With Axopar and Nimbus’s cabin ranges in its sights, the 320 GTC is the all-weather option and joins a genre of these outboard-powered sportsboats that has proven very popular here in the UK and further north, where their protected wheelhouses makes them particularly well suited to year-round commuting duties.

The Saxdor does things slightly differently, however, snubbing the walkaround deck layout in favour of a wider wheelhouse that can comfortably seat six people in forward-facing chairs when the boat is on passage.

Access to the sunken foredeck and its double sun pad is via a door in the forward end of the wheelhouse and, as with the GTO, drop-down terraces on either side of the cockpit come as standard.

Though it doesn’t have the sliding side doors of its rivals, a canvas sunroof peels back to open the cabin up to the skies on sunny days.

Below decks, the living space arrangement is the same as the GTO with a double berth at the forward end and a separate bathroom.

Engine options are also identical with a single Mercury 300hp as standard and optional upgrades to a twin rig with a pair of 225hp or 300hp motors to achieve a top speed of around 45 knots.

Pricing hasn’t been confirmed yet but expect the Saxdor 320 GTC to be as fiercely competitive as the GTO, which starts at £105,000 inc VAT.

Saxdor 320 GTC specifications

LOA: 33ft 7in (10.28m)

Beam: 10ft 2in (3.1m)

Engines: Single or twin outboards up to 600hp

Top speed: 45 knots

Starting price: TBC