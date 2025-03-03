WiderCat 92 first look: Organic shapes fit for a modern art museum

The new WiderCat 92's design is bold on two major fronts: its strikingly artistic interior design scheme and hybrid diesel-electric powertrain.

Imagine how hard it is to make anything as big, wide and tall as a tri-deck powercat look sexy, but all credit to Luca Dini Design and the Wider yard for managing to do just that. It wasn’t just the WiderCat 92’s striking exterior looks that set tongues wagging at the Cannes show, the interior design scheme was just as bold, while the hybrid diesel electric powertrain was arguably the bravest choice of all.

Packing a huge 340kWh of battery power as well as an array of solar panels on the roof and decks, the WiderCat 92 has the ability to cruise under electric power alone for four hours at 6 knots but fire up the two 300kW (402hp) diesel range extenders and it can carry on for a further 2,400nm before refuelling its 10,00 litre tanks!

The sheer scale of the beast only becomes apparent when you walk from hull to hull and realise that its beam of 39ft is almost as wide as a Princess V40 is long. Multiply that by its 92ft LOA and you end up with a lot of floating real estate, and that’s before you factor in the extra deck space created by the folding side terraces.

The strange thing is that the WiderCat 92 doesn’t feel that big inside. The main deck saloon and dining areas are relatively modest in scale and separated by a wide walkway through to the real highlight – a spectacular main deck owner’s suite featuring a panoramic window and door out to a huge foredeck terrace that protrudes well beyond those twin reverse-angled bows.

Recommended videos for you

The guest suites are generous in scale, especially the size of the beds and bathrooms, but there are only three of them (two in the starboard hull and one to port, which it shares with the crew space).

Sadly, we couldn’t experience the standout feature of the two aft ones – their own watertight doors leading out onto the folding side terraces – due to the boat being hemmed in at the show.

The WiderCat 92’s interior decor is as striking as the layout with different-coloured marbles in all the bathrooms, heavily textured silk carpets, large organic shaped mirrors on walls and ceilings, and sculptural light fittings that wouldn’t look entirely out of place in a museum of modern art.

The upper deck is more soberly styled with a businesslike bridge deck forward and a second smaller saloon aft, but the outside spaces are as hedonistic as ever, with a huge bar at the stern end large enough for eight people to sit around and a lounge area forward complete with a deck crane and even a pair of jetskis. It’s certainly not a subtle motorboat design, but it is extremely impressive.

Article continues below…

WiderCat 92 Specifications:

LOA: 92ft 0in (28.04m)

Beam: 39ft 4in (11.98m)

Engines: 2 x 583kW electric motors, 2 x 300kW diesels

Top speed: 15 knots

Price: €13.3m ex tax

Contact details: www.wider-yachts.com

If you enjoyed this….

Motor Boat & Yachting is the world’s leading magazine for Motoryacht enthusiasts. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams, as well as tests and news of all the latest motorboats.