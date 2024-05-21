Sea Ray Sundancer 370 first look: Space for socialising and topping up your tan

The Sea Ray Sundancer 370 is a seriously hard-working family sports boat neatly arranged with a big, heavy-duty chaise longue set-up.

Designed to combine the merits of a cruiser, a bow rider and a coupé all in one, Sea Ray Sundancer 370 looks quite lofty from the outside but that translates into impressive headroom both beneath the hardtop and down below.

In the cockpit, full wraparound seating includes a clever aft bench that hinges to face back over the swim platform.

There’s a well-equipped wet bar to port and the hardtop provides a sunroof, a flip-up hatch and a fixed skylight. There’s also a massive one-piece screen for first rate visibility, plus zip-in canvases and an extending aft bimini.

Sea Ray Sundancer 370’s invitation for lounging

When you head forward via the secure portside door, the beamy bow is neatly arranged with a big heavy-duty chaise longue set-up and the open-plan lower deck is also very generously proportioned – so much so that in addition to a forward double berth that transforms into an integrated part of the bench seating, you get a decent port galley, a starboard heads compartment with separate shower and a fun De Antonio-style lounge space, providing an extra double berth beneath the cockpit sole.

However, the lack of a diesel engine option and premium pricing might prove an issue in some Northern European markets.

Sea Ray Sundancer 370 specifications

LOA: 37ft 8in (11.48m)

Beam: 12ft 0in (3.66m)

Engines: Twin 430hp inboards / 600hp outboards

Top speed: 40 knots

Price: from €950,000 inc VAT

Contact: www.searay.com