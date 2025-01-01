Silver Raptor DCZ first look: Strong performance and smart looks

Strong performance, smart looks and neat detailing help the new Silver Raptor DCZ stand out in the crowd. And caught our eye when we first saw at Southampton Boat Show

When we chanced across this boat at the Southampton Boat Show, we were struck not just by its attractive styling, clever layout and neat detailing but also its good value for money.

Perhaps inevitably, it’s designed and built in Finland but unlike Silver’s normal fare of tough but basic aluminium craft, this is a more refined GRP weekender with just the right mix of comfort and practicality.

The hull uses a Petestep design to deliver a scorching top speed of up to 50 knots from a single 350hp outboard and impressive fuel efficiency of 1.1 litre/nm at 22 knots.

The deep cockpit has comfortable seating along all three sides, as well as a reversible helm bench so everyone can sit around the two removable tables. This whole area can also be made up as a sunbed or used for occasional overnighting with the help of the full camper canopy hidden beneath the aft bench.

An outside galley with two gas rings, a sink and a fridge freezer is perfect for weekending, and below decks there is a double berth forward, another slim double under the cockpit (best suited to kids) and a small but private separate heads compartment.

Neat details like hidden fender lockers, a bow bumper with integrated spotlight and a grabrail running around the windscreen, add a surprising touch of class to a boat with a relatively sensible price of £130,000 inc VAT.

Silver Raptor DCZ specifications

LOA: 26ft 5in (8.05)

BEAM: 9ft 1in (2.76m)

ENGINES: Single 250-350hp Honda, Mercury or Suzuki outboard

TOP SPEED: 50 knots

PRICE: From £129,750 inc VAT

CONTACT: silverboatsuk.co.uk

