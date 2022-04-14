This new Solar Power 40 is the smallest model in the Italian yard’s achingly beautiful Open range and if the real thing looks anything like the renderings we have here then any notion that the shorter dimensions may hamper the looks can be firmly put to bed.

There are copious T-top sportscruisers on the market but when it comes to styling, the Solaris range has them all licked. One rendering even shows a Solaris Power 40 without the optional T-top and it looks absolutely glorious – a true modern classic.

It’s not all about looks, however, because Solaris claims the boat has the longest cockpit in the sector, which includes a three-person helm station, wet bar and convertible dinette that transforms to double the amount of sunbathing space at the stern.

There is no tender garage but three large lockers beneath the aft sunpad can swallow plenty of gear.

There are no guardrails either, which is part of the reason why the Solaris Power 40 Open has such a clean profile, but the tall bulwarks should mean that passage around the decks feels safe when crewing.

Article continues below…

Below, there are two cabins as standard, though the amidships twin can be deleted in favour of a vast storage space; both layouts have a decent bathroom with a separate shower stall.

There is a good selection of Volvo Penta engine options, kicked off by twin 280hp petrol with three diesel choices topping out at twin 440s for a top speed of 41 knots.

They’re all mated to sterndrives and with a joystick they should be hugely enjoyable from the helm.

Solaris Power 40 Open specifications

LOA: 39ft 3in (11.97m)

Beam: 12ft 6in (3.85m)

Engines: Twin petrol/diesel sterndrives up to 880hp

Top speed: 41 knots

Starting price: €387,000 (ex. VAT)