The British yard describes its new Sunseeker 120 Yacht concept as “bold, athletic and effortless”

Sunseeker used the 2023 Monaco Yacht Show to unveil its latest superyacht concept in the form of the Sunseeker 120 Yacht.

Slotting into the range between the Sunseeker 116 Yacht and the Sunseeker 130 Yacht, this raised pilothouse design is characterised by “bold geometry, an athletic silhouette, immaculate style and effortless functionality” the yard explains.

Key features include a foredeck seating area that slides forward to reveal a hot tub, as well as a main deck owner’s suite with full-height windows.

Meanwhile, the transom features a gull-wing door that conceals a day head and shower, as well as enough storage space for a 6m tender and two jet skis.

The hull design has been optimised for fuel efficiency, meaning that the Sunseeker 120 Yacht can hit a top speed of 20 knots powered by a pair of 2,000hp MTU V12 engines – relatively small for a yacht of this size.

Dial that speed back to 10 knots and a cruising range of 1,730nm will be possible, the yard estimates.

Andrea Frabetti, Chief Executive Officer at Sunseeker International, commented: “We have worked very closely with Design Unlimited to realise a spectacular interior design for the 120 Yacht. Immediately we want owners to be met with a very special interior space that has high impact but with the comfort and practicalities of home.”

Sean Robertson, Sales and Marketing Director at Sunseeker International, added: “For over 20 years, we have launched 14 superyacht lines and over 147 yachts over 100 feet [have been] sold worldwide. The 120 Yacht is a stunning new concept that, to the right owner, will fulfil their yachting dreams.”

The Monaco Yacht Show runs until Saturday (October 30) and Sunseeker has three yachts on display: the Sunseeker 90 Ocean, Sunseeker 95 Yacht and Sunseeker 100 Yacht.

Sunseeker 120 Yacht specifications

LOA: 120ft / 36.6m

Beam: 24ft 1in / 7.3m

Draft (full load): 8ft 3in / 2.5m

Fuel capacity: 19,500L / 5,151 US Gal

Water capacity: 4,400L / 1,162 US Gal

Engines: 2 x 2,000hp MTU 12V M97L

Top speed: 20 knots

Range: 1,730 nautical miles @ 10 knots

Price: Available upon application