Last month was a big one for Sunseeker as it announced no fewer than five new models for 2021, the most eye-catching of which is this all-new Sunseeker 90 Ocean.

Destined to sit in the Poole yard’s Yacht range, the Sunseeker 90 Ocean is the first in a new generation of larger Sunseeker craft with interior volume and the connection of those on board to the water uppermost in mind.

On that first point, a quick glance at the boat’s dimensions tells you what you need to know, specifically the 23ft 6in (7.16m) beam, which is fully 2ft 0in (0.61m) wider than that of the Sunseeker 95 Yacht. It has, according to the yard, 20% greater volume than one of its traditional Yacht models of a similar length.

It’s not just the beam, either, a new hull design with an almost upright stem allows the accommodation deck to stretch as far forward as possible, creating more space within all of the four ensuite cabins.

On the other focal point – connection to the water – look no further than the extraordinary beach club area at the boat’s rear end.

That term “beach club” is bandied about rather loosely at the moment but Sunseeker’s designers have gone to great lengths to ensure that this is the area (all 24m² of it) where guests are likely to congregate, and it is so cleverly thought out.

The new X-TEND seating system features a pair of angled sun pads mounted on a hatch so they can rise up and face into the cockpit or swivel the other way to meet the bathing platform and look out over the water.

Underneath the hatch there is built-in storage for scuba bottles and watersports gear and, in the deck beneath, voids for two Seabobs with charging points.

A three-seater jet-ski and Williams 460 SportJet will fit on the aft deck and can be lowered into the water on a hi-lo platform, which is separated from a sliver of fixed deck to port giving permanent access to the extendable hydraulic boarding ladder.

A pop-up wetbar with BBQ grill, overhead shower and parasol finish off an area so appealing it may be a struggle to shepherd guests to other parts of the boat.

They’ll soon get over it when they’re spread out on one of the foredeck sun loungers, flanked by cocktail dinettes, or taking a dip in the optional hot tub on the top deck, however. That’s the thing about the Sunseeker 90 Ocean, the beach club is in addition to the already spectacular outdoor living areas.

The pursuit of volume will be felt most acutely in the saloon where the capacious 28ft 9in (8.8m) by 18ft 0in (5.6m) space is bolstered by floor-to-ceiling windows, which drape natural light over an interior that is clean and modern, and where there are a couple of layout options.

The Sunseeker 90 Ocean isn’t just a floating playground either, with a 13,000-litre fuel capacity and its MAN diesels purring along at 12 knots its range is 1,800 nautical miles but, if pushed, it will wind out to a top speed of 26 knots.

We’re excited about this one and will be putting it through its paces in a full sea trial soon.

Sunseeker 90 Ocean specification

LOA: 88ft 11in (27.1m)

Beam: 23ft 6in (7.16m)

Engines: Twin MAN up to 3,800hp

Top speed: 26 knots

Cruising range: 1,800nm at 12 knots

Price: TBC