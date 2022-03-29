Hatteras M90 Panacera superyacht tour: They don’t just make sportfish yachts

The nice folks at Hatteras Yachts closed off their Hatteras M90 Panacera in the middle of a boat show so Nick could take a look around - this is what he found…

Hatteras Yachts of New Bern, NC are best known for their sportfish yachts that can take on the biggest of big game fish and come out on top every time.

However, with more than 60 years of experience behind them, that’s by no means the only style of yacht they’ve built.

One of the most notable examples from recent years is the Hatteras M90 Panacera, a pocket superyacht that limbos under the 24m load line length limit, so it could be operated by an owner without a professional crew.

In this video, filmed at the 2020 Miami Boat Show, Nick Burnham was lucky enough to have this 91ft cruising machine all to himself.

He shows us around every corner of the Hatteras M90 Panacera, from the skylounge helm station to the crew quarters, via the tasteful, contemporary interior.

With a range in excess of 450nm, the cruising opportunities are huge, but one thing’s for sure – you won’t be hauling big fish into that immaculate cockpit!

Enjoy the tour…

Hatteras M90 Panacera specifications

LOA: 91’9″ (27.95m)

Beam: 22’6″ (6.86m)

Draft: 6’2″ (1.88m)

Displacement: 230,000 lbs (104,326 kg)

Water capacity: 820 gal (3,104L)

Fuel capacity: 3,285 gal (12,435L)

Engines: Twin 1,600bhp Cat C-32A diesel

Top speed: 23 knots

Cruising speed: 11 knots

Range: 457nm

Starting price: Available on application