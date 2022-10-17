Sunseeker Ocean 156 first look: All-new 80ft model due to launch in 2024

Sunseeker has revealed details of an all-new smaller Ocean Series model that will join its existing range of Ocean craft in 2024.

Coming hot on the heels of the recently announced Ocean 90 Enclosed Bridge, now renamed the Sunseeker Ocean 182, it will be called the Sunseeker Ocean 156.

The new naming convention is based on the crafts’ gross tonnage rather than length to better reflect the true size and volume of these wide beam, tri-deckers.

While the Ocean 182 is a tri-deck derivative of the original two-deck Sunseeker Ocean 90, the 80ft long Ocean 156 has been designed from the keel up as a three-deck boat.

The advantage of this layout is the amount of space freed up at main-deck level by having a single enclosed helm position up top.

However, what makes this latest design extra special is a set of glass doors at the front of the main deck saloon, giving direct access to the foredeck terrace.

This enables guests to walk right through the middle of the boat from stern to bow without having to negotiate a single step or side deck.

In conjunction with 360-degree views through the big saloon windows and opening side doors, it is said to feel like a modern penthouse apartment.

The main deck layout is all open plan with an aft lounge, an amidships galley next to a glass-walled staircase, and a dining area forward.

However, there are options to enclose various areas to aid crew separation or to leave room for a main deck owner’s cabin forward.

The upper deck has a small sun terrace with booth seating forward of the helm that is accessed from a portside door next to the bridge, as well as a larger open deck behind the sky lounge.

Lower-deck guest accommodation is more conventional with four ensuite cabins accessed from a central lobby.

But thanks to a very wide maximum beam of 21ft 4in (6.50m) they are all considerably bigger than you’d expect to find on a regular 80ft craft.

There’s a full-beam owner’s amidships aft, a VIP double forward, and a starboard-side double and portside twin. Up to five crew can be accommodated in two cabins with a shared shower room.

The Sunseeker Ocean 156 will be powered by twin 1,000hp Volvo IPS1350 pods. Expect a top speed of around 23 knots and a range of 250nm from the 9,000 litres fuel capacity.

Prices start at £5.15m but you should expect to pay nearer £7m after extras and tax. The first Sunseeker Ocean 156 should be finished in spring 2024.