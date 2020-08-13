Such is the boom in water-level beach clubs, Sunseeker has decided to change the nomenclature of its superyacht range to reflect this burgeoning trend.

The new aluminium flagship – currently in build at ICON Yachts in Holland – which was formally known as the 161 Yacht, will now be called the Ocean Club 50, while this superyacht, previously referred to as the 133 Yacht, will now be dubbed the Ocean Club 42 when it’s launched in 2021.

The Ocean Club 42 will be built out of GRP in the UK and exhibits some radical thinking by the design team from its round-bilge, semi-displacement hull to the option of a hybrid diesel electric drivetrain to help boost range and allow for silent, emission-free cruising.

The upright bow gives the Ocean Club 42 a distinctive profile but it also has a major effect on board as well, where interior volume is up 27% on the 131 Yacht and just 15% shy of the previous flagship, the Sunseeker 155.

There are some stunning features such as the master suite on the main deck with floor-to-ceiling windows and a sky lounge with direct access to the foredeck via a pair of staircases but, unsurprisingly, it’s the beach club at the transom that demands the most attention.

It can be specified as a traditional garage and used to stow jet-skis and water toys but most customers will surely opt for the full beach club option with low-slung seating, a day heads and direct access to the adjustable bathing platform for instant access to the water.

In this case, the hot tub on the foredeck is designed to hold the tender when empty – clever stuff.

Specification

LOA: 131ft 3in (40.01m)

LWL: 128ft (39m)

Beam: 31ft 0in (9.1m)

Engines: Twin 2,636hp MTU diesels

Top speed: 24 knots

Starting price: TBA