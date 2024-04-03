Swift Trawler 54 first look: Plugging a gap in the Beneteau range

Beneteau’s all-new Swift Trawler 54 will make its show debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival in September

These are the first renderings of Beneteau’s all-new Swift Trawler 54. Measuring 56ft 2in with a 16ft 3in beam, it will replace the old ST52 and plug the gap between the current ST48 and Grand Trawler 62.

Designed by Andreani Design with naval architecture by Dixon Yacht Design, it features a new ‘Fusion Hull’ that is said to strike an even better balance between fuel efficiency and sea-keeping as well as offering more space.

Stylistically, the most obvious feature of the ST54 is the extensive glazing. Like the Grand Trawler 62 it features a tall, reverse angled windscreen that wraps around the front corners and is supported by unusually slender mullions.

The glazing extends right down both sides and for the first time on a Swift Trawler is repeated in the transom. The result should be an exceptionally light and airy wheelhouse with uninterrupted views out in every direction.

Doors on both sides of the wheelhouse suggest it’s a symmetrical design with full walkaround decks rather than an offset wheelhouse with a wider side deck on the starboard side, as used on the smaller models. Deep bulwarks topped by stainless-steel grab rails should make it exceptionally safe and easy to move around, while side gates either side of the cockpit give quick access to the pontoon.

Flybridge overhangs at the rear and side, linked to the topsides with distinctive teak slatted buttresses, provide shade and shelter to the side decks and what appears to be a very generously proportioned cockpit. Here, an aft-facing corner dinette makes the most of the views out through that glass transom. Gates lead down from the cockpit to a hydraulic bathing platform with a pop-up tender cradle.

The main saloon includes an aft lounge area to port and a step up to an amidships galley and what looks to be a centreline helm position aligned with those side-deck doors.

Oversized hull windows suggest the lower deck accommodation will be lighter and brighter than previous models with a full beam owner’s suite amidships and two further guest cabins, which share a bathroom. There will also be a single crew cabin option.

Power comes from twin 550hp diesels delivering a quoted top speed of 20 knots and a range of 800nm at 9 knots, with a 10% fuel reserve. Autonomy is a key selling point of the new Swift Trawler 54 not just in terms of range but also storage space, seakeeping, electrical supplies and tankage. As well as a 3,500-litres fuel capacity it has an 800-litre water tank and a 170-litre black water tank.

Wind turbines and solar panels on the hard top and flybridge overhangs help charge the batteries and enable silent running of the hotel loads at anchor. This is also the first Swift Trawler to be offered with Sleipner’s new Vector fin stabilisers as a factory fit option.

Prices have not yet been announced but it will make its show debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival in September.