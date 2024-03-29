The world’s largest sportsfisher- Reaching new heights with Project 406

The Project 406 sportsfisher reaches new heights at 171ft (52m), beating the previous LOA record of 144ft (44m).

Dutch superyacht builder Royal Huisman has launched the world’s largest and most luxurious sportsfisher.

Known to the outside world as Project 406, it was moved by barge from the yard to Amsterdam before being formally launched in January.

Project 406 – a Sportsfisher reaching new heights

With an LOA of 171ft (52m), it trumps the previous title holder, the 144ft (44m) LOA Marlena from the now-defunct Trinity yard, by 27ft.

With a long bow and high bulwarks sweeping through a clear sheer to a low and uncluttered cockpit, it’s made for big game fishing.

Apart from its sports-fishing function, the high tower will provide a superb viewing platform.

The design team behind this six-deck superyacht is Dutch firm Vripack, with the assistance of the owners’ representative Pascarelli Consulting, project management company

Hampshire Marine and yacht brokers Bush & Noble.

No further details have been released but no doubt it will be fast enough to reach the best fishing spots in double-quick time and manoeuvrable enough to reel them in.