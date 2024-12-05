Two new Aquila Coupés will debut at Miami Boat Show 2025 in February

Aquila is launching a pair of sporty new Aquila Coupés, the 42C and 46C Powercats. They will debut in February at the 2025 Miami Boat Show.

Aquila is launching a pair of sporty new Coupé powercats. The 42C and 46C will debut in February at the 2025 Miami Boat Show. The first of a whole new Coupé line-up, they combine twin-step hulls and foil-assistance for fast, efficient cruising. Called AHG (Aquila Hydro Glide), this comprises two carbon-fibre foils, one amidships, the other aft. These generate sufficient lift to raise the boat up, reduce the wetted surface and improve fuel efficiency but not actually to fly above the water.

The 42C will be offered with either twin 400hp Mercury Verado V10s or 380hp Volvo Penta D6 sterndrives. The bigger 46C will have the option of twin 600hp Mercury Verado V12s or twin 440hp Volvo sterndrives. Cat B certified, both models have shallow drafts and quoted top speeds of around 40 knots. The unrefuelled range will be between 330-380nm, depending on engine choice.

The layouts of the two models are much the same too. Both have a relatively modest beam to length ratio of around 37%, as befits their more performance-oriented design. To make the most of their width, both have full-beam deckhouses with spacious galley and dining areas. The bridge consoles are offset to starboard, leaving room for a walkway and electric door to a foredeck lounge.

Down below, both can accommodate up to four guests in two ensuite double cabins. The 42C has two aft-facing queen-sized beds, one in each hull. The bigger 46C has a transverse queen in the starboard sponson and an aft-facing one to port. Both will be available for

sale though UK dealer Approved Boats.

