New Nordkapp 830 Coupé: Stylish with deep walk-around decks

There are dozens of outboard-powered wheelhouse boats on the market, but few look as stylish as this new contender, the Nordkapp 830 Coupé.
Designed and built in Norway, the Nordkapp 830 Coupé looks and feels that bit slicker, smarter and sportier than most of its rivals. Some of that is down to the edgier styling of its snub-nosed bow, twin-stepped hull and aggressive forward slanting wheelhouse, and some of it is due to the quality and thoughtfulness of its detailing.
It’s the little things that make the difference, like the glass inserts in the gunwales and the two pairs of stainless steel cleats at the stern. It’s also unusually versatile with a reversible backrest on the transom bench so you can sit facing out to sea or towards the cockpit table.
Dedicated fender holders keep things tidy on board while deep walkaround decks leading to the sliding doors on both sides of the wheelhouse make it easy to move around. Space inside is limited but the view out is excellent and swivelling helm seats make the most of what there is. The navigator’s chair conceals a small sink and hob and the cuddy cabin has just enough space for a double bed with storage beneath and a small but serviceable separate heads compartment.
It may not have the volume of a Jeanneau Merry Fisher 795 but with engine options of up to 400hp, it should be a lot more fun to drive.
Recommended videos for you
Article continues below…
Nordkapp Coupe 830 tour: World debut of new family boat with potent styling
The new Nordkapp Coupe 830, which made its world debut at the Dusseldorf Boat Show, delivers a range of talents
Nordkapp Gran Coupé 905 V12 yacht tour: Inside a super-trick 600hp rocket ship
Nordkapp 830 Coupé Specifications:
LOA: 27ft 2in (8.28m)
Beam: 9ft 6in (2.9m)
Engine: Mercury Outboard up to 400hp
Top speed: 50 knots
Price: From £185,000 inc
Contact details: www.nordkapp-boats.com
If you enjoyed this….
Motor Boat & Yachting is the world’s leading magazine for Motoryacht enthusiasts. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams, as well as tests and news of all the latest motorboats.
Plus you’ll get our quarterly Custom Yachting supplement where we share the last on offer in the superyacht world and at the luxury end of the market.Build your knowledge with a subscription delivered to your door. See our latest offers and save at least 30% off the cover price.