New Nordkapp 830 Coupé: Stylish with deep walk-around decks

There are dozens of outboard-powered wheelhouse boats on the market, but few look as stylish as this new contender, the Nordkapp 830 Coupé.

Designed and built in Norway, the Nordkapp 830 Coupé looks and feels that bit slicker, smarter and sportier than most of its rivals. Some of that is down to the edgier styling of its snub-nosed bow, twin-stepped hull and aggressive forward slanting wheelhouse, and some of it is due to the quality and thoughtfulness of its detailing.

It’s the little things that make the difference, like the glass inserts in the gunwales and the two pairs of stainless steel cleats at the stern. It’s also unusually versatile with a reversible backrest on the transom bench so you can sit facing out to sea or towards the cockpit table.

Dedicated fender holders keep things tidy on board while deep walkaround decks leading to the sliding doors on both sides of the wheelhouse make it easy to move around. Space inside is limited but the view out is excellent and swivelling helm seats make the most of what there is. The navigator’s chair conceals a small sink and hob and the cuddy cabin has just enough space for a double bed with storage beneath and a small but serviceable separate heads compartment.

It may not have the volume of a Jeanneau Merry Fisher 795 but with engine options of up to 400hp, it should be a lot more fun to drive.

Nordkapp 830 Coupé Specifications:

LOA: 27ft 2in (8.28m)

Beam: 9ft 6in (2.9m)

Engine: Mercury Outboard up to 400hp

Top speed: 50 knots

Price: From £185,000 inc

Contact details: www.nordkapp-boats.com

