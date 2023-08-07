Wally WHY150 first look: Full length sundeck model to raise the game at Cannes 2023

Created in collaboration with Studio Vallicelli, the new Wally WHY150 uses a raised pilothouse design to create what it calls “unparalleled exterior spaces” - but that approach also has a very striking impact on the inside...

In the main deck saloon, floor-to-ceiling glass is paired with flush decking and more than 8ft of headroom to create a profound sense of openness and light.

The absence of a lower helm also frees up the space for a main deck owner’s cabin, which takes full advantage of the Wally WHY150’s elevated bow and wraparound glazing for 270-degree views from the bed.

That’s supplemented on the lower deck with either three guest cabins (a VIP, a double and a twin) or a pair of larger, more decadent VIP suites.

Outside, the flat, low-level aft cockpit, with hydraulic ladder and platform, provides direct access to the water, enabling the Wally WHY150 to carry all kinds of boating water toys.

But for outdoor entertaining, the big ticket item is the party-friendly upper sundeck, which runs almost the entire length of the boat, providing a sheltered lounge, a cool bar and all kinds of opportunities for alfresco dining and sunbathing.

Wally WHY150 specifications

LOA: 78ft 8in (23.99m)

Beam: 22ft 3in (6.78m)

Engines: Triple Volvo D13 IPS1200-1350s

Top speed: 23 knots

Price: Available upon application