MBY editor, Hugo Andreae, takes a tour of the absolutely stunning Wally WHY200, which features possibly the finest owner's cabin we've seen.

Since his company’s acquisition by Ferretti in January 2019, Luca Bassani can now dip into the substantial coffers of the Weichai Group.

When Sr Bassani starts writing cheques, the results are usually worth a look. The Wally WHY200, designed by a triumvirate involving Wally, Ferretti and Laurent Giles, luxuriates in a substantial beam, a four-engine power plant and a total wide-body design.

There are no side decks at all on the main deck, and the short walkway aft from the foredeck looks like it was only grudgingly accommodated by the designers, so the crew can reach the midships cleats. It’s certainly unlike anything else.

Article continues below…

They call it a ‘spaceship’ for obvious reasons – its name reflects the 200 Gross Tons of its interior spaces, and yet at under 24-metres load line length it can legally be owner-operated.

A four-engine installation allows for a short engineroom and frees up a lot of volume on the lower deck, so the Wally WHY200 not only has three substantial double guest ensuite occupying the forward half of the hull, but also superyacht-style crew quarters amidships, with three cabins, two heads and a crew mess.

It’s the main deck, though, that will get the headlines. The tremendous-looking owner’s cabin sits up front, surrounded by glass, while the enormous saloon, at 61 square metres, spans the full beam of the hull, with the galley on the port side, separate seating and dining areas, and a central staircase.

The spectacular sun lounge on the upper deck, behind the wheelhouse, leads out onto a well furnished and spacious aft terrace. Down at the waterline, the topsides unfold aft to create a 32-square-metre beach club.

Wally WHY200 specification

LOA: 88ft 8in (27.0m)

Beam: 25ft 2in (7.7m)

Engines: 4x 800hp Volvo IPS1050

Top speed: 21 knots

Starting price: TBC