The launch of Windy’s flagship SLR may have grabbed the headlines recently but we are equally excited about this entry-level day boat.

The Windy SR28 CC has been designed to go head-to-head with the likes of the Axopar 28 and Nimbus W9.

In comparison to the modular deck spaces of the other two, the SR28’s layout appears relatively formulaic but you can be confident that it will be executed with Windy’s typical eye for quality and attention to detail.

It’s a good looking boat, too, especially so in the vibrant blue hull colour of the one photographed here. The walkaround design’s deep sidedecks lead to a sociable foredeck arrangement and the typically Scandinavian addition of a walk-through pulpit.

Amidships, the double helm is set low and should be well protected by the tall windscreen; the helm chairs swivel to meet the aft dinette, which has a two-way back rest on its aft bench for observing water-skiers.

The Windy SR28 CC may be under 28ft long but – from the renderings at least – the interior looks to be well finished and equipped to sleep a couple for the odd night (or even weekend) afloat. Crucially, for what is going to be primarily used as a day boat, there is a decent separate bathroom.

There is a good selection of upholstery and hull colours on offer, so customers can spec the boat to their taste, though the only engine option is a single 300hp outboard.

At over £150,000 for a base boat it’s not cheap, but the standard spec includes goodies such as a Zipwake trim system, a 16in Raymarine MFD and a set of Helly Hansen covers.

Windy SR28 CC specification

LOA: 27ft 7in (8.43m)

Beam: 8ft 2in (2.49m)

Engines: Single 300hp outboard

Top speed: 40+ knots

Starting price: £154,418 (inc. VAT)