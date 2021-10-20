Windy Project Hawk first look: Sleek new open boat set for 2022 launch

Windy has revealed an early rendering of its next model, a stylish 34-footer tentatively referred to as “Project Hawk”.

A different name is likely to be used for the production model to avoid confusion with Sunseeker’s Hawk range. The boat will have an all-new hull and a maximum beam of 3.15m (10ft 4in).

Project Hawk will be propelled by a pair of petrol or diesel sterndrives, although the precise powertrain options have not yet been released. There will not be any outboard options for this one.

The styling is by Espen Øino, the renowned superyacht designer who also penned the Windy 37 Shamal.

Project Hawk features a long, open cockpit with a walk-through windscreen and sun pads at either end.

There’s a 2+2 layout below decks suggesting an open plan mid-cabin with a convertible dinette forward.

No pricing is available at the moment but Project Hawk will be launched at the 2022 Cannes Yachting Festival and will slot into the Windy range between the 37 Shamal and 32 Grand Zonda.