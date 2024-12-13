Yamarin 10 Cabin first look: New multi-purpose cruiser

The truth is we don’t actually know what this boat will be called when it hits the water in the summer of 2025 but what we do know is that it will occupy a sector inhabited by some very capable multi-purpose cruisers.

By virtue of an overall length of 33ft, it will sidestep direct comparison with the Quarken 35, Wellcraft 355 and Axopar 37 but as Yamarin’s first ever pilothouse-equipped sports boat, Saxdor’s 320 GTC and 340 GTWA will be bang in its crosshairs.

To maximise its chances against boats like that, the new Yamarin is designed to operate as effectively in Mediterranean waters as it does in its Nordic homeland. To that end, it comes with a spacious walkaround deck, a sheltered saloon, a pair of Yamaha outboards and a bow cabin for weekending.

You can also expect a novice-friendy unstepped hull and an open pilothouse design with a raked screen, plus sliding aft patio doors, a skipper’s side door and overhead hatches and skylights.

Back aft, a broadly symmetrical cockpit features twin side gates and an aft module that can (presumably) be optimised for seating, fishing or cooking. Optional rooftop solar panels and a Nordic-style step-through forepeak will add to the practicality as will Yamarin Q – a smart onboard infotainment system that integrates navigation, engine data and local weather updates, and is almost absurdly simple to use.

Yamarin 10 Cabin specifications

LOA: 33ft 0in (10.00m)

BEAM: TBC

ENGINES: twin Yamaha outboard engines

TOP SPEED: estimated 40 knots

PRICE: TBC

CONTACT: yamarin.com

