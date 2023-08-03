French boatbuilder Catana has been in the business for more than 40 years, with 1,300 employees on five sites...

The yard is best known for its sailing catamarans, and until now, by its own admission, its powercat models have tended to look like all the others but with the masts taken off.

Now with new designs and a new brand, the yard has decided to get serious about powercats. The redoubtable J&J Design has been entrusted with design and development of the new range.

The YOT 36 is a beamy, fast, two-cabin, two head sports cruising catamaran offered with a choice of V6 or V8 Mercury outboards that promise a top speed of 56 knots.

Very much intended as a fair-weather machine, all its cooking and catering facilities are found up in the cockpit, which not only boasts four forward-facing seats under the fixed hardtop and behind an excellent wraparound windscreen, but also has a versatile seating system aft, whose paired sofas can face either way, convert into sunbeds or make up a civilised dining area for eight.

Drop-down bulwarks add even more area to an already spacious deck, while wide side decks lead up to a roomy relaxation zone on the bow that will seem quite exceptional for a yacht of this length.

Article continues below…

The excitement generated by all the extra beam that makes any catamaran’s main deck so spacious often palls slightly when you go below and discover how narrow the hulls are.

In the YOT 36, the owner’s cabin occupies the port hull, but its double berth has been extended over the tunnel to create a reasonably spacious sleeping area.

Over to starboard, the guest cabin is necessarily confined to its hull and might seem a bit cave-like, but we’ll get a better idea when we step on board at the 2023 Cannes Yachting Festival.

YOT 36 specifications

LOA: 35ft 10in (10.92m)

Beam: 13ft 1in (3.99m)

Engines: Twin 225-300hp Mercury outboard

Top speed: 56 knots

Starting price: Available upon application