Invincible 33 powercat tour: The ultimate high-speed sportfisher?

Reporting from the 2023 Palma Boat Show, MBY editor Hugo Andreae takes us on a full tour of the Invincible 33 powercat...
Invincible has earned a reputation in the US for building some of the toughest 30-45ft sportfish boats in the world and now it’s looking to expand its reach into Europe. Kicking things off at the 2023 Palma Boat Show was a high-spec version of its innovative 33ft catamaran.
Boasting a slender 10ft beam with asymmetric twin-stepped hulls and a narrow tunnel between them, it is said to provide the soft upwind ride, stability and efficiency of a powercat with the performance and handling of a monohull.
Key to this are those asymmetric hulls featuring different deadrise angles and chine heights on the outside and inside edges. This allows the boat to heel into turns for a more natural cornering attitude, while the narrow tunnel and fin-shaped central baffle delivers the extra lift and efficiency of a power cat without the crabbing motion and wave-slap which often afflicts them.
The result is a rapid cruising machine capable of well over 50 knots with twin 300hp outboards while still delivering around 1.2mpg at 35 knots for a range of more than 400 miles from its 1,500-litre tanks.
The build quality of the show boat appeared top-notch, with flawless mouldings, heavy-duty fittings and thickly upholstered seats but nothing too precious.
With its 47 rod-holders, multiple live bait wells, fish lockers, tackle boxes and hoses at both ends of the boat, this is still very much a fully-fledged fishing boat.
Home comforts include a pair of sunpads up front, a large chiller box for food and drinks and an electric heads tucked under the centre console, but that’s your lot.
This isn’t a weekender or even a luxury day boat, it’s a serious offshore weapon that will get you to your fishing grounds quickly, safely and comfortably.
Enjoy the tour…
Invincible 33 specifications
LOA: 33ft 11in / 10.3m
Beam: 10ft 3in / 3.1m
Engine: 2x 400hp Mercury Verado outboards
Top speed: 56 knots
Fuel capacity: 1,514L
Starting price: €500,000 (inc. VAT)