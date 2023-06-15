Invincible 33 powercat tour: The ultimate high-speed sportfisher?

Reporting from the 2023 Palma Boat Show, MBY editor Hugo Andreae takes us on a full tour of the Invincible 33 powercat...

Invincible has earned a reputation in the US for building some of the toughest 30-45ft sportfish boats in the world and now it’s looking to expand its reach into Europe. Kicking things off at the 2023 Palma Boat Show was a high-spec version of its innovative 33ft catamaran.

Boasting a slender 10ft beam with asymmetric twin-stepped hulls and a narrow tunnel between them, it is said to provide the soft upwind ride, stability and efficiency of a powercat with the performance and handling of a monohull.

Key to this are those asymmetric hulls featuring different deadrise angles and chine heights on the outside and inside edges. This allows the boat to heel into turns for a more natural cornering attitude, while the narrow tunnel and fin-shaped central baffle delivers the extra lift and efficiency of a power cat without the crabbing motion and wave-slap which often afflicts them.

The result is a rapid cruising machine capable of well over 50 knots with twin 300hp outboards while still delivering around 1.2mpg at 35 knots for a range of more than 400 miles from its 1,500-litre tanks.

The build quality of the show boat appeared top-notch, with flawless mouldings, heavy-duty fittings and thickly upholstered seats but nothing too precious.

With its 47 rod-holders, multiple live bait wells, fish lockers, tackle boxes and hoses at both ends of the boat, this is still very much a fully-fledged fishing boat.

Home comforts include a pair of sunpads up front, a large chiller box for food and drinks and an electric heads tucked under the centre console, but that’s your lot.

This isn’t a weekender or even a luxury day boat, it’s a serious offshore weapon that will get you to your fishing grounds quickly, safely and comfortably.

Enjoy the tour…

Invincible 33 specifications

LOA: 33ft 11in / 10.3m

Beam: 10ft 3in / 3.1m

Engine: 2x 400hp Mercury Verado outboards

Top speed: 56 knots

Fuel capacity: 1,514L

Starting price: €500,000 (inc. VAT)