The April 2023 issue of MBY features full tests of the Princess F65, Rodman 1290 Evolution and Schaefer V33.
Top ten news stories
Düsseldorf Boat Show and MBY awards, new boats from Nimbus, Pearl and Prestige, Royal Yacht proposal and a new owner for Princess Yachts
Best boats in show
On board 11 of the finest new boats from the 2023 Düsseldorf Boat Show
Your MBY
Readers’ comments and questions on trailer boats, ‘sticky’ diesel, the state of the industry and how to stop speeding on the Norfolk Broads
Schaefer V33: Tested
Boating like a big shot in Schaefer’s exquisite new Med-style dayboat
Ionian adventure
Anthony Stalker takes a memorable cruise among the stunning unfrequented waters of the southern Peloponnese
Rodman 1290 Evo: Tested
Looking for an offshore fisher with extra cruising credentials? This might be just the boat you’ve been waiting for…
Round Britain: East Coast
Phil Carter and Neil Cotillard continue their charity-raising circumnavigation with a 328-mile trip from Ramsgate to Wick
Princess F65: Tested
Behind the wheel of one of the quietest and most refined planing flybridge boats we’ve ever tested
eD-TEC Q-Drive 1
The radical new plug-and-play electric surface drive system from German start-up, eD-TEC
New gear
Elaqua’s silent 50-knot electric jetski, Zhik’s smart new PFD and a quick-fit boat monitor system from VirCru
Winter boating: Part 2
Jon Mendez explains how to stay safe on the water when the mercury plummets
All aboard for Brittany
Gilbert Park takes his Nimbus 365 across the Channel for a two-week tour of northern France
Used boat: Linssen 360AC
A classic Dutch steel cruising boat with sociable day spaces and sleeping for six
Fine me an: Aft cabin boat
Hardy, Broom, Cara Marine and Fairline: four tempting aft cabin cruisers from £75,000 to £400,000