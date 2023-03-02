The April 2023 issue of MBY features full tests of the Princess F65, Rodman 1290 Evolution and Schaefer V33.

Top ten news stories

Düsseldorf Boat Show and MBY awards, new boats from Nimbus, Pearl and Prestige, Royal Yacht proposal and a new owner for Princess Yachts

Best boats in show

On board 11 of the finest new boats from the 2023 Düsseldorf Boat Show

Your MBY

Readers’ comments and questions on trailer boats, ‘sticky’ diesel, the state of the industry and how to stop speeding on the Norfolk Broads

Schaefer V33: Tested

Boating like a big shot in Schaefer’s exquisite new Med-style dayboat

Ionian adventure

Anthony Stalker takes a memorable cruise among the stunning unfrequented waters of the southern Peloponnese

Rodman 1290 Evo: Tested

Looking for an offshore fisher with extra cruising credentials? This might be just the boat you’ve been waiting for…

Round Britain: East Coast

Phil Carter and Neil Cotillard continue their charity-raising circumnavigation with a 328-mile trip from Ramsgate to Wick

Princess F65: Tested

Behind the wheel of one of the quietest and most refined planing flybridge boats we’ve ever tested

eD-TEC Q-Drive 1

The radical new plug-and-play electric surface drive system from German start-up, eD-TEC

New gear

Elaqua’s silent 50-knot electric jetski, Zhik’s smart new PFD and a quick-fit boat monitor system from VirCru

Winter boating: Part 2

Jon Mendez explains how to stay safe on the water when the mercury plummets

All aboard for Brittany

Gilbert Park takes his Nimbus 365 across the Channel for a two-week tour of northern France

Used boat: Linssen 360AC

A classic Dutch steel cruising boat with sociable day spaces and sleeping for six

Fine me an: Aft cabin boat

Hardy, Broom, Cara Marine and Fairline: four tempting aft cabin cruisers from £75,000 to £400,000