August 2022

The August issue of MBY features full tests of the Axopar 45, Sunseeker Predator 65 and Jeanneau Cap Camarat 12.5 WA, plus a new series on one couple’s long summer of exploring the waterways of Holland.

Top 10 news stories

Arksen 65; Wellcraft 355; Cruising to France; Dale Classic 37; Studland no-anchor zone; Supermarine Swordfish 42; David Beckham’s new boat movie!

New boats

The latest launches to get you salivating: Quarken 27 Cabin; Azimut Verve 42; IRON Boats 827; Wallypower 58

Jeanneau Cap Camarat 12.5 WA: Tested

The flagship of Jeanneau’s sportsboat range is far more than just a day boat, as Jack Haines discovers

Going Dutch

New series on one couple’s long summer of exploring the waterways of Holland while ‘working from home’ on their boat

Sunseeker Predator 65: Tested

After last year’s sensational 65 Sport Yacht, is there still a place for the more traditional Predator version? We find out

Small is beautiful

Matt and Jillie Dale share the joy of cruising the West Country in their 19ft Yamarin cuddy cruiser

Axopar 45: Tested

First full test of the Finnish yard’s biggest and most hotly anticipated boat to date. Does it live up to the hype?

Surfing USA

Kitesurfers and Princess F50 owners, Cindy and Ariel Poler, enjoy the trip of a lifetime from Florida to San Francisco

Globetrotter: Part 6

The final leg of the team’s record-breaking circumnavigation via the southern oceans is full of surprises

Recyclable printed boat

We investigate the world’s first fully recyclable 3D printed boat that you can shred and print again

New gear

Volvo Assisted Docking for retrofit; Echozilla’s £130 soar; Zhik clothing; Mo-Jet’s 4-in-1 toy; Garmin Marq watch

How to: Leave a dock

Simple tips for leaving an alongside berth even with the wind pinning you against it

Buying used: Princess V58

Everything you need to know about this wonderfully civilised British sportscruiser

Find me a: River boat

Four fabulous secondhand river boats for messing around on the water in comfort