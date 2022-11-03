The December 2022 issue of MBY includes full tests of the Fairline Phantom 65, De Antonio D36 and Rand Escape 30.

Top 10 news stories

Bluegame’s game-changer; Bavaria’s new SR33; Marina of the Year awards; Return of the Camira; Flare disposal deadline; First electric amphibious boat; Ocean Photographer of the Year

Stars of Southampton

Missed the Southampton Boat Show? From Arksen and Archipelago to Princess and Protector, these are the boats you need to see…

Irish Odyssey

John Boyle begins his Irish adventure with a trip from Cornwall to Kilmore Quay via Milford Haven and the Celtic Sea

Fairline Phantom 65: Tested

Fairline takes its first foray into the Sportfly sector, but is it good enough to challenge the established players?

Learning curve

Keen to make the most of their retirement, Dave and Cas Peace relocate to Devon with a Nelson 38

De Antonio D36: Tested

Step this way for one of the most rewarding outboard-powered day cruisers money can buy…

Radical refit

Former boat builder Richard Churchill pulls out all the stops to create the ultimate Sunseeker Superhawk 34

Rand Escape 30: Tested

Fresh in from Denmark, Rand’s cool new flagship takes the lightfooted approach to day boating bliss

Evoy 300 Outboard: Tested

50-knot thrills on an electric Axopar! Is this the eco-friendly outboard that’s finally changing the game?

New gear

Baltic’s packable jackets, Noc’s nautical binos and a high-tech Tiwal sailboat that fits neatly into a bag…

How to: Berth a boat solo

Jon Mendez illustrates how to calmly park your boat when cruising alone

Our boats

Gudmund Olafsson and Nigel Oliver scour the market for the perfect cruise-friendly fishing boat shipping to the med Paul Adriaansens calls in the experts to move his Princess F62 to Croatia

Used boat: Bavaria S33 HT

This handsome hard top sportscruiser delivers big boat performance and practicality on a small boat budget

Find me a: 50ft flybridge

Nick Burnham finds four tri-deck cruisers that are sure to hit the spot.