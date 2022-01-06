February 2022

The February issue features our essential guide to the hottest new boats coming in 2022, plus a free 27-page Custom Yachting supplement.

New boats

Our rundown of the hottest new boats to look out for in 2022

Bluegame BG72: Tested

Bluegame’s new range is pushing boundaries but how does it perform out on the water? Jack Haines finds out

Boston whaler refit

A very specific brief led one MBY reader to a £15,000 Boston Whaler in need of some serious TLC

Custom Yachting

New yachts This month’s semi-custom launches including the Sunreef 100 Power, Numarine 37XP, Sanlorenzo SD118 and Monte Carlo Yachts 105 Skylounge Mulder Healey: Tested The grandson of the man behind Healey motor cars designs his perfect passagemaker with the help of Mulder Evo V8: Tested The new flagship of the Evo range is packed with innovation but how does it fare out at sea?

A steep learning curve: Part 3

Our sail-to-power converts tackle some winter projects on their Nelson 38

Fugu 29: Tested

Is this new Swedish RIB with a Petestep hull the ultimate fast point-to-pointer?

Croatia calling: Part 1

Our Marlow owners are back and this time they are exploring Croatia

Retrofitting a Seakeeper

A Fairline Squadron owner, who is sick of the rock ‘n’ roll at anchor, retrofits a gyroscopic stabiliser to solve the problem

New tech

The OSCAR artificial intelligence navigation system aims to make offshore cruising safer and more relaxing

Buying guide: Best portable power stations

Six of the best portable power sources that supply 240V any time, anywhere

How to: Make fast turns safely

Our expert Jon Mendez guides you through how to tackle high-speed turns

Our boats

Landau 29 owner, Richard Krause, drills down into the costs of running his boat, and Mark Weiss has a sweltering season aboard his Prestige 680

Used boat: Arvor Guernsey 34

This rare wheelhouse cruiser is a handsome and sturdy secondhand buy

Find me a: Secondhand boat for £500k

Our expert finds a nearly new Windy and a 20m flybridge within this budget