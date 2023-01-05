February 2023

The January 2022 issue of MBY features full tests of the Prestige M48 and Wellcraft 355, plus a 9-page Custom Yachting supplement.

Top ten news stories

New Delta; Zagato superboat; Sunseeker 75; Mayla muscle boat; farewell to Carnevali; e-boat rally and more

Boot Düsseldorf debuts

Nine amazing new boats making their debuts at January’s Düsseldorf boat show

Wellcraft 355: Tested

A pilothouse weekender from an offshore fishing specialist? It makes much more sense than you might think…

Moving on up

After setting his heart on a family commuter boat, matt dale upsizes from a 19ft Yamarin to an Aquador 32

Prestige M48: Tested

If you want big-boat volume, small-boat fuel bills and novice-friendly fun, this bold new power cat is impossible to ignore

Custom Yachting

Superyacht sensations

Arcadia’s ingenious a96, princess’s sublime y95 and custom line’s remarkable new planing superyacht

Grand Banks 85: Tested

Chasing horizons: the fuel-efficient adventure yacht that will take you across oceans

J Craft Torpedo: Tested

Cruising the côte d’azur on one of the world’s rarest runabouts

Azimut 26M: Tested

Can you really enjoy the superyacht lifestyle on an 85-footer? Azimut believes you can…

Irish Odyssey: Part 3

Cruising among the puffins on ireland’s spectacular atlantic coast

Eco diesel revolution

A new form of bio-diesel that’s good for your engine, as well as the planet

Mercury V10 Verado

Hunting for a torque-rich big-block outboard? We take a first look at Mercury’s extraordinary new V10

New gear

Tifosi marine shades, the latest Garmin smartwatch and an ingenious new electric runabout from Quadrofoil

How to: Winterise a boat

From toilets and tenders to fuel and fluids, jon mendez demonstrates how to put your boat to bed like a pro

Our boats: Back in Britain

Having relocated from the south of France, gilbert park gets up to speed with a season of English south coast cruises

Used Boat: Jeanneau NC9

The elegant but practical Scandi-style cruiser that’s affordable to buy and run

Find me a: £150k cruiser

Standout brokerage temptations from Sealine, Doral, Sunseeker & Fairline