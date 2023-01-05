February 2023

The January 2022 issue of MBY features full tests of the Prestige M48 and Wellcraft 355, plus a 9-page Custom Yachting supplement.
Top ten news stories
New Delta; Zagato superboat; Sunseeker 75; Mayla muscle boat; farewell to Carnevali; e-boat rally and more
Boot Düsseldorf debuts
Nine amazing new boats making their debuts at January’s Düsseldorf boat show
Wellcraft 355: Tested
A pilothouse weekender from an offshore fishing specialist? It makes much more sense than you might think…
Moving on up
After setting his heart on a family commuter boat, matt dale upsizes from a 19ft Yamarin to an Aquador 32
Prestige M48: Tested
If you want big-boat volume, small-boat fuel bills and novice-friendly fun, this bold new power cat is impossible to ignore
Custom Yachting
Superyacht sensations
Arcadia’s ingenious a96, princess’s sublime y95 and custom line’s remarkable new planing superyacht
Grand Banks 85: Tested
Chasing horizons: the fuel-efficient adventure yacht that will take you across oceans
J Craft Torpedo: Tested
Cruising the côte d’azur on one of the world’s rarest runabouts
Azimut 26M: Tested
Can you really enjoy the superyacht lifestyle on an 85-footer? Azimut believes you can…
Irish Odyssey: Part 3
Cruising among the puffins on ireland’s spectacular atlantic coast
Eco diesel revolution
A new form of bio-diesel that’s good for your engine, as well as the planet
Mercury V10 Verado
Hunting for a torque-rich big-block outboard? We take a first look at Mercury’s extraordinary new V10
New gear
Tifosi marine shades, the latest Garmin smartwatch and an ingenious new electric runabout from Quadrofoil
How to: Winterise a boat
From toilets and tenders to fuel and fluids, jon mendez demonstrates how to put your boat to bed like a pro
Our boats: Back in Britain
Having relocated from the south of France, gilbert park gets up to speed with a season of English south coast cruises
Used Boat: Jeanneau NC9
The elegant but practical Scandi-style cruiser that’s affordable to buy and run
Find me a: £150k cruiser
Standout brokerage temptations from Sealine, Doral, Sunseeker & Fairline