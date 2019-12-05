January 2020

Our January issue is an adventure boats special, with full reviews of the Beneteau Swift Trawler 41 and Fountaine Pajot MY40, plus inspiring cruising tales from Svalbard and Antarctica.

Highfield HX76: Quick Spin

A tough aluminium hull with a stylish GRP cockpit combines the best of both worlds

New boats

Nordhavn 41, DutchCraft DC56, Galeon 689 Fly, Jetten Beach 55, Brabus Shadow 500 cabin

Fountaine Pajot MY40: Tested

Can this 40-footer offer the advantages of a motorcat without the drawbacks?

Antarctic adventure

Two FPB owners battle storms and icebergs to experience this magical place

Turkish delight: Part 5

Our globe-trotting Azimut owners wave a tearful goodbye to their trusty boat

Beneteau Swift Trawler 41: 24-hour test

We spend a full day and night putting this stylish adventure yacht through its paces

Christmas gift guide

The best present ideas for boat obsessed friends, family or even yourself

Small boat round Britain: Part 2

Our intrepid duo head up the East Coast in their sturdy little Rhea 850

Bluegame BGX70: Tested

An offshore hull and unusual layout make this an adventurous craft in every sense

Polar express

Cruising in the remote islands of Svalbard where polar bears outnumber humans

Powered by water

The remarkable boat that generates its own hydrogen fuel from sea water

New gear

The latest boating kit from waterproof action cams to recycled ropes and underwater speakers

Used boat: Fairline Targa 38

Everything you need to know about this fast, fun but also practical sportscruiser

Our boats

Mike Rothery reupholsters the cushions on his Princess 67 and Harry Metcalfe turns to yacht sharing to reduce his costs

Find me a: Secondhand all-weather boat

Nick Burnham picks out four tough but affordable craft you can use all year round from just £39,950