January 2020

Our January issue is an adventure boats special, with full reviews of the Beneteau Swift Trawler 41 and Fountaine Pajot MY40, plus inspiring cruising tales from Svalbard and Antarctica.
Highfield HX76: Quick Spin
A tough aluminium hull with a stylish GRP cockpit combines the best of both worlds
New boats
Nordhavn 41, DutchCraft DC56, Galeon 689 Fly, Jetten Beach 55, Brabus Shadow 500 cabin
Fountaine Pajot MY40: Tested
Can this 40-footer offer the advantages of a motorcat without the drawbacks?
Antarctic adventure
Two FPB owners battle storms and icebergs to experience this magical place
Turkish delight: Part 5
Our globe-trotting Azimut owners wave a tearful goodbye to their trusty boat
Beneteau Swift Trawler 41: 24-hour test
We spend a full day and night putting this stylish adventure yacht through its paces
The best present ideas for boat obsessed friends, family or even yourself
Small boat round Britain: Part 2
Our intrepid duo head up the East Coast in their sturdy little Rhea 850
Bluegame BGX70: Tested
An offshore hull and unusual layout make this an adventurous craft in every sense
Polar express
Cruising in the remote islands of Svalbard where polar bears outnumber humans
Powered by water
The remarkable boat that generates its own hydrogen fuel from sea water
New gear
The latest boating kit from waterproof action cams to recycled ropes and underwater speakers
Used boat: Fairline Targa 38
Everything you need to know about this fast, fun but also practical sportscruiser
Our boats
Mike Rothery reupholsters the cushions on his Princess 67 and Harry Metcalfe turns to yacht sharing to reduce his costs
Find me a: Secondhand all-weather boat
Nick Burnham picks out four tough but affordable craft you can use all year round from just £39,950