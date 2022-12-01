January 2023

The January 2022 issue of MBY features full tests of three rough-water masters – the Dale Classic 37, Iron Boats 827 and Sirena 78.

Top 10 news stories

Pardo’s 75ft flagship; Sunreef’s future-proof hybrid; Riva’s 180th anniversary Aquariva; and a pre-launch peek at Galeon’s astonishing new 560 Fly

New boats

This month’s best new boats, including the Pearl 72, the Zeelander 6 and a brave new take on the Mediterranean day cruiser from FIM…

Awards finalists

We reveal the 36 shortlisted boats for the 2023 Motor Boats of the Year and details of how to nominate companies for the customer service award

Iron boats 827: Tested

Behind the wheel of the new Mannerfelt-inspired thoroughbred. Is this the best driver’s boat £100K can buy?

Bliss on a budget

From Portland to the Med and back: cruising France’s finest wine regions on a renovated 31ft fishing boat

Dale Classic 37: Tested

Peerless quality, perfect looks. A modern classic from Arthur Mursell and the Welsh wizards at Dale

Irish Adventure: Part 2

In the second part of his Irish odyssey, John Boyle explores the magical coastline of County Cork

Christmas gift guide

From boots and binos to jetpacks and jackets, make Christmas count with 15 gifts any yachtsman would love to receive

Sirena 78: Tested

Refined, versatile and ingenious – we put this Category A cruiser through its paces to see if it lives up to its billing

Humphree Lightning

Everything you need to know about Humphree’s new auto trim and stabiliser system

New gear

Lumishore smart lighting, Arlo wireless security and a submersible superyacht from U-Boat Worx

How to: Clean your teak

Whether you favour acid or eco-friendly soap, Jon Mendez has the know-how to bring your teak back to its best

Our boats: Into the wild

John Mendez fulfils a lifelong ambition with a trip out west to the Isles of Scilly

Used boat: Nord West 390

Looking for a tough Nordic flybridge cruiser? At around £200K, the Nord Star 390 could be the perfect solution

Find me a: 4-season cruiser

Year-round fun from the masters of the art: Dale, Targa, Aquastar and Sargo