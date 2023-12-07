The January 2024 issue of MBY features full tests of the Marex 440, XO DFNDR 8, Evo R+ and Ferretti 580.

Top ten news stories

Windy walkaround; Seadeck flagship; Little Ship rescue mission; Austin power-cat; New electric speed record

New boats

Spectacular new models from Cockwells, Omikron, Wally and Fiart, plus bold new day cruisers from Parker and Yamarin

Evo R+ tested

The pilothouse party boat that makes Italian decadence surprisingly practical

Big trip, small boat

In the first of a new series, Ian Furby sets off on a once-in-a-lifetime trip around Britain in his 18ft Nordkapp

Marex 440 tested

Exclusive UK sea trial: is this clever Nordic cruiser the best family boat in the world?

Christmas gift guide

Forget socks and scented candles. Here are 17 proper boating gifts they will genuinely appreciate…

Ferretti 580 tested

If you value substance over style, this all-new flybridge cruiser comes with impeccable pedigree

MBY Awards shortlist

Step this way for the best, brightest and most brilliant boats of 2023

Ultimate adventure boat

Rob Judge transforms a coastguard patrol boat into the ultimate all-weather adventure machine

XO DFNDR 8 tested

The high-performance people carrier that handles like a raceboat

New tech: BMW Icon tested

Tyde’s electric hydrofoiling glass lounge is certainly radical – but is it more of a gimmick than a modern boating marvel?

New gear

A game-changing dive kit, a portable power station, Temo’s latest outboard and a 40-knot electric PWC from Pelagion

How to: Rig your fenders

From the right knot to the proper placement, Jon Mendez explains how to give your boat the protection it deserves

American dream?

Elliott Maurice relocates his Princess V48 from Southampton to Florida

DIY dash upgrade

Phil Sampson tidies up his helm with a Scanstrut wireless phone charger

Used boat: Jeanneau Merry Fisher 1095

A tried and tested multi-purpose family cruiser for less than £200,000

Find me a: 4-season boat

Reliable all-weather entertainment from Seaward, Targa, Dale and Sargo