The January 2024 issue of MBY features full tests of the Marex 440, XO DFNDR 8, Evo R+ and Ferretti 580.
Top ten news stories
Windy walkaround; Seadeck flagship; Little Ship rescue mission; Austin power-cat; New electric speed record
New boats
Spectacular new models from Cockwells, Omikron, Wally and Fiart, plus bold new day cruisers from Parker and Yamarin
Evo R+ tested
The pilothouse party boat that makes Italian decadence surprisingly practical
Big trip, small boat
In the first of a new series, Ian Furby sets off on a once-in-a-lifetime trip around Britain in his 18ft Nordkapp
Marex 440 tested
Exclusive UK sea trial: is this clever Nordic cruiser the best family boat in the world?
Christmas gift guide
Forget socks and scented candles. Here are 17 proper boating gifts they will genuinely appreciate…
Ferretti 580 tested
If you value substance over style, this all-new flybridge cruiser comes with impeccable pedigree
MBY Awards shortlist
Step this way for the best, brightest and most brilliant boats of 2023
Ultimate adventure boat
Rob Judge transforms a coastguard patrol boat into the ultimate all-weather adventure machine
XO DFNDR 8 tested
The high-performance people carrier that handles like a raceboat
New tech: BMW Icon tested
Tyde’s electric hydrofoiling glass lounge is certainly radical – but is it more of a gimmick than a modern boating marvel?
New gear
A game-changing dive kit, a portable power station, Temo’s latest outboard and a 40-knot electric PWC from Pelagion
How to: Rig your fenders
From the right knot to the proper placement, Jon Mendez explains how to give your boat the protection it deserves
American dream?
Elliott Maurice relocates his Princess V48 from Southampton to Florida
DIY dash upgrade
Phil Sampson tidies up his helm with a Scanstrut wireless phone charger
Used boat: Jeanneau Merry Fisher 1095
A tried and tested multi-purpose family cruiser for less than £200,000
Find me a: 4-season boat
Reliable all-weather entertainment from Seaward, Targa, Dale and Sargo