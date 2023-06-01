The July 2023 issue of MBY features full tests of the Pearl 72, De Antonio D50 Coupe and X Power 33.
Top ten news stories
Sunreef hybrid sports cat; Palma show success; Dover’s new marina
New boats
From the elegant Astondoa AS5 to the radical new SAY Carbon 42, we bring you all the best from the Palma boat show
De Antonio D50 Coupe: Tested
Behind the wheel of the flagship 50-footer from award-winning De Antonio Yachts
Inverkip to Oban
Kelston and Jackie Tobin embark on a tour of Scotland’s wild west from their new base at Kip Marina
Pearl 72: Tested
Big, clever and delightfully individual – is this the most appealing 70ft flybridge cruiser out there?
Fuel-free cruising!
Serial boat owner, richard stilgoe, explains how his latest boat runs on nothing but the sun
X Power 33: Tested
Slick design, high-flying hull and quality finish. Step this way for X Power’s first ever outboard-powered sportsboat…
Aegean adventure
Thomas and Jutta Kittel take their Narlow 72 on a long-awaited cruise from Montenegro to Albania
New tech: Alva Eco 90 H2
Solar panels, wingsails and hydrogen cells make this the world’s first zero-emissions supercat
New gear
The 30-knot electric surfboard, the invisible Fusion sound system and a new range of outboards from Honda
How to: recover a trailer
Scared of the slipway? Jon Mendez explains how to retrieve your trailer boat like a seasoned pro
Used boat: Fairline Squadron 53
Why this throughbred flybridge cruiser makes such a sound secondhand buy
Nimbus v Mitchell
Gilbert park trades his beloved Nimbus for a boat he can park next to his house
Busted flush!
Can Phil Sampson finally give his Fairline Targa 34 the toilet it deserves?
Find me a: Sub-40ft flybridge
Princess, Fairline, Rodman and Grand Banks – four top-drawer cruisers from £120-150,000