The July 2023 issue of MBY features full tests of the Pearl 72, De Antonio D50 Coupe and X Power 33.

Top ten news stories

Sunreef hybrid sports cat; Palma show success; Dover’s new marina

New boats

From the elegant Astondoa AS5 to the radical new SAY Carbon 42, we bring you all the best from the Palma boat show

De Antonio D50 Coupe: Tested

Behind the wheel of the flagship 50-footer from award-winning De Antonio Yachts

Inverkip to Oban

Kelston and Jackie Tobin embark on a tour of Scotland’s wild west from their new base at Kip Marina

Pearl 72: Tested

Big, clever and delightfully individual – is this the most appealing 70ft flybridge cruiser out there?

Fuel-free cruising!

Serial boat owner, richard stilgoe, explains how his latest boat runs on nothing but the sun

X Power 33: Tested

Slick design, high-flying hull and quality finish. Step this way for X Power’s first ever outboard-powered sportsboat…

Aegean adventure

Thomas and Jutta Kittel take their Narlow 72 on a long-awaited cruise from Montenegro to Albania

New tech: Alva Eco 90 H2

Solar panels, wingsails and hydrogen cells make this the world’s first zero-emissions supercat

New gear

The 30-knot electric surfboard, the invisible Fusion sound system and a new range of outboards from Honda

How to: recover a trailer

Scared of the slipway? Jon Mendez explains how to retrieve your trailer boat like a seasoned pro

Used boat: Fairline Squadron 53

Why this throughbred flybridge cruiser makes such a sound secondhand buy

Nimbus v Mitchell

Gilbert park trades his beloved Nimbus for a boat he can park next to his house

Busted flush!

Can Phil Sampson finally give his Fairline Targa 34 the toilet it deserves?

Find me a: Sub-40ft flybridge

Princess, Fairline, Rodman and Grand Banks – four top-drawer cruisers from £120-150,000