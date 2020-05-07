Our June issue covers everything from a full test of the triple-engined Azimut S6 to an amazing restoration of a rotting boat that was bought for £15,000.

New boats

Vicem Cruiser 67; Azimut Verve 47; Saxdor Scooter 200 Sport; Palm Beach GT60; DutchCraft DC25

Azimut S6: Tested

With triple 550hp IPS 700 engines the Italian yard’s latest sportscruiser has the power and the style to take on the best

Small boat round Britain: Part 7

The final leg of this momentous journey proves to be an emotional one for our two brave adventurers on their 27ft Rhea

Delphia 1200 Fly: Tested

This displacement-only flybridge offers exceptional light, space and value for money. We take it for a sea trial

Star quality

Martin Hughes bought a rotting wooden Star Craft 40 for £15,000 but after a long restoration it’s now a thing of beauty

The grand tour: Part 5

Our Marlow owners take a diversion from their route around the Med to explore the magnificent island of Corsica

Axopar 37: Tested

Before the current travel restrictions came into place we managed to bag a quick drive of the all-new Axopar 37 – and haven’t stopped grinning ever since!

Moving to the dark side

Two former yachties sold their sailing boat to buy a steel motor cruiser and now can’t get enough of their new life exploring the waterways of Europe

Top of the props

We report on a radical new tipless propeller that claims to offer more performance and better fuel economy

New gear

All the latest kit from deck shoes and lifejackets to generators and watches via the world’s first floating lounge club!

How to: Leave a berth in a single-engine boat

Our resident expert shows you the best techniques for exiting a berth in a boat with only one engine

Our boats

Editor Hugo turns detective to find out who damaged his boat and whether he can claim it on insurance. And Richard Krause extols the merits of winter boating

Buying a used: Hardy 36 Commodore

Nick Burnham sings the praises of this legendary British built all-weather cruiser

Find me a: £150,000 boat

We track down four very different but equally appealing secondhand boats that fit this month’s budget, from a 40-knot weekender to a 40ft family flybridge

Fantasy fleet

Which three boats would you spend a £5 million lottery win on? Anthony Purnell shares his ideal dream fleet