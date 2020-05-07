Our June issue covers everything from a full test of the triple-engined Azimut S6 to an amazing restoration of a rotting boat that was bought for £15,000.
New boats
Vicem Cruiser 67; Azimut Verve 47; Saxdor Scooter 200 Sport; Palm Beach GT60; DutchCraft DC25
Azimut S6: Tested
With triple 550hp IPS 700 engines the Italian yard’s latest sportscruiser has the power and the style to take on the best
Small boat round Britain: Part 7
The final leg of this momentous journey proves to be an emotional one for our two brave adventurers on their 27ft Rhea
Delphia 1200 Fly: Tested
This displacement-only flybridge offers exceptional light, space and value for money. We take it for a sea trial
Star quality
Martin Hughes bought a rotting wooden Star Craft 40 for £15,000 but after a long restoration it’s now a thing of beauty
The grand tour: Part 5
Our Marlow owners take a diversion from their route around the Med to explore the magnificent island of Corsica
Axopar 37: Tested
Before the current travel restrictions came into place we managed to bag a quick drive of the all-new Axopar 37 – and haven’t stopped grinning ever since!
Moving to the dark side
Two former yachties sold their sailing boat to buy a steel motor cruiser and now can’t get enough of their new life exploring the waterways of Europe
Top of the props
We report on a radical new tipless propeller that claims to offer more performance and better fuel economy
New gear
All the latest kit from deck shoes and lifejackets to generators and watches via the world’s first floating lounge club!
How to: Leave a berth in a single-engine boat
Our resident expert shows you the best techniques for exiting a berth in a boat with only one engine
Our boats
Editor Hugo turns detective to find out who damaged his boat and whether he can claim it on insurance. And Richard Krause extols the merits of winter boating
Buying a used: Hardy 36 Commodore
Nick Burnham sings the praises of this legendary British built all-weather cruiser
Find me a: £150,000 boat
We track down four very different but equally appealing secondhand boats that fit this month’s budget, from a 40-knot weekender to a 40ft family flybridge
Fantasy fleet
Which three boats would you spend a £5 million lottery win on? Anthony Purnell shares his ideal dream fleet