The June 2023 issue of MBY features full tests of the Archipelago 47, Bavaria SR33 and Duchy Sport, plus a Custom Yachting supplement.

Top ten news stories

New Ferretti tri-deck and Van der Valk Edge 65, UK boating on the up

New boats

The latest tempting craft from Prestige, Explorer, Wally and Candela – plus a debut motorboat from Italia Yachts and a sexy new power cat from Makai

Archipelago 47: Tested

Behind the wheel of the brilliant British expedition power cat everyone’s been talking about…

Round Britain Part 4

Phil Carter and Neil Cotillard complete their rapid UK circumnavigation with a west coast epic from Belfast to Jersey

Bavaria SR33: Tested

Can Bavaria make its award-winning SR cruising experience even more accessible than ever before?

CUSTOM YACHTING

New yachts

Cutting-edge creations from Numarine, Custom Line and VisionF

Ferretti yachts 860: Tested

On board the long-awaited successor to the fabulous Ferretti 850

Buying a Sanlorenzo

How does it feel to spec a custom-built 96ft Sanlorenzo from scratch? Lucky owner John Wolf tells all…

Princess X80: Tested

Big, bright and blissfully indulgent. Is this the closest thing you can get to an 80ft superyacht?

Tantalising Tantarella

Having refitted a pair of Fairey classics, David Johnson finds his forever boat in the magnificent Triana Tantarella

Duchy Sport: Tested

This 42-knot British newcomer is a day boat with a difference and an extra dose of decadence

10 best Dutch moorings

Holland experts Andrew and Tammy Fells pick their favourite places to visit by boat and where to eat while you’re there

Sleipner’s new sensation

Easier to fit. More effective than ever. Are Sleipner’s first electronic curved fin stabilisers the best yet?

How to: Launch a boat

Top trailer boating tips: Jon Mendez outlines the professional’s approach to leaving a slipway without stress

Used boat: Hardy 50

Looking for unconstrained four-season ability? This imperious passagemaker might be just what you need…

Find Me A: £250k ‘bargain’

Our pick of the best premium quality secondhand motor boats you can buy at this price level