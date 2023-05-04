The June 2023 issue of MBY features full tests of the Archipelago 47, Bavaria SR33 and Duchy Sport, plus a Custom Yachting supplement.
Top ten news stories
New Ferretti tri-deck and Van der Valk Edge 65, UK boating on the up
New boats
The latest tempting craft from Prestige, Explorer, Wally and Candela – plus a debut motorboat from Italia Yachts and a sexy new power cat from Makai
Archipelago 47: Tested
Behind the wheel of the brilliant British expedition power cat everyone’s been talking about…
Round Britain Part 4
Phil Carter and Neil Cotillard complete their rapid UK circumnavigation with a west coast epic from Belfast to Jersey
Bavaria SR33: Tested
Can Bavaria make its award-winning SR cruising experience even more accessible than ever before?
CUSTOM YACHTING
New yachts
Cutting-edge creations from Numarine, Custom Line and VisionF
Ferretti yachts 860: Tested
On board the long-awaited successor to the fabulous Ferretti 850
Buying a Sanlorenzo
How does it feel to spec a custom-built 96ft Sanlorenzo from scratch? Lucky owner John Wolf tells all…
Princess X80: Tested
Big, bright and blissfully indulgent. Is this the closest thing you can get to an 80ft superyacht?
Tantalising Tantarella
Having refitted a pair of Fairey classics, David Johnson finds his forever boat in the magnificent Triana Tantarella
Duchy Sport: Tested
This 42-knot British newcomer is a day boat with a difference and an extra dose of decadence
10 best Dutch moorings
Holland experts Andrew and Tammy Fells pick their favourite places to visit by boat and where to eat while you’re there
Sleipner’s new sensation
Easier to fit. More effective than ever. Are Sleipner’s first electronic curved fin stabilisers the best yet?
How to: Launch a boat
Top trailer boating tips: Jon Mendez outlines the professional’s approach to leaving a slipway without stress
Used boat: Hardy 50
Looking for unconstrained four-season ability? This imperious passagemaker might be just what you need…
Find Me A: £250k ‘bargain’
Our pick of the best premium quality secondhand motor boats you can buy at this price level