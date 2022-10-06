The November 2022 issue of MBY includes full tests of the Bavaria SR36, Absolute 56 Fly and Galeon 325 GTO.

Top 10 news stories

Electric boats at Cannes; Princess Y80; Boat sales surge continue; New Marex flagship; Liferaft failure lessons and more

Cannes show stealers

From cats and cruisers to sportsboats and superyachts – 14 fantastic new World and European launches you need to see

Cabin-free cruising

After a happy week B&B-hopping on his 6m RIB, Phil Dargavel reckons a cabin-free cruise has plenty to recommend it

Bavaria SR36: Tested

The second boat in Bavaria’s superb SR cruiser line has arrived – and it might be even better than the first

Going Dutch: Part 4

Liz and David Saunders head for home via the colourful destinations of Edam and Amsterdam

Absolute 56 Fly: Tested

Stylish and beautifully built with an owner’s cabin to covet – all aboard the new flybridge cruiser from Absolute

Dream boat restoration

James Ensor fulfils a schoolboy dream to buy and restore his very own Levi Triana

Galeon 325 GTO: Tested

Step this way for a party platform unlike anything you’ve seen before

Rotax stealth engine

Could this radical new take on the outboard engine bring a change in direction for sportsboaters?

New gear

Temo’s new space-saving electric outboard, Spinnaker’s stylish diving watches and Yamaha’s latest engines

How to: Leave your berth against the wind

Helming on your own? Pinned to your berth by a lively beam wind? Jon Mendez explains how to leave like a pro…

Secret St. Tropez

Harry Metcalfe heads off the beaten track for a more secluded slice of Cote d’Azur indulgence

Buying used: Sealine S450

We take a fresh look at one of the of the most spacious and sociable 45ft sportscruisers of the previous decade

Find me a: Wooden boat

Nick Burnham scours the market for four spectacular wooden boats that could be yours today