The November 2022 issue of MBY includes full tests of the Bavaria SR36, Absolute 56 Fly and Galeon 325 GTO.
Top 10 news stories
Electric boats at Cannes; Princess Y80; Boat sales surge continue; New Marex flagship; Liferaft failure lessons and more
Cannes show stealers
From cats and cruisers to sportsboats and superyachts – 14 fantastic new World and European launches you need to see
Cabin-free cruising
After a happy week B&B-hopping on his 6m RIB, Phil Dargavel reckons a cabin-free cruise has plenty to recommend it
Bavaria SR36: Tested
The second boat in Bavaria’s superb SR cruiser line has arrived – and it might be even better than the first
Going Dutch: Part 4
Liz and David Saunders head for home via the colourful destinations of Edam and Amsterdam
Absolute 56 Fly: Tested
Stylish and beautifully built with an owner’s cabin to covet – all aboard the new flybridge cruiser from Absolute
Dream boat restoration
James Ensor fulfils a schoolboy dream to buy and restore his very own Levi Triana
Galeon 325 GTO: Tested
Step this way for a party platform unlike anything you’ve seen before
Rotax stealth engine
Could this radical new take on the outboard engine bring a change in direction for sportsboaters?
New gear
Temo’s new space-saving electric outboard, Spinnaker’s stylish diving watches and Yamaha’s latest engines
How to: Leave your berth against the wind
Helming on your own? Pinned to your berth by a lively beam wind? Jon Mendez explains how to leave like a pro…
Secret St. Tropez
Harry Metcalfe heads off the beaten track for a more secluded slice of Cote d’Azur indulgence
Buying used: Sealine S450
We take a fresh look at one of the of the most spacious and sociable 45ft sportscruisers of the previous decade
Find me a: Wooden boat
Nick Burnham scours the market for four spectacular wooden boats that could be yours today