October 2022

The October issue of MBY features full tests of the Aquila 32, XO DFNDR 9 and Quarken 27 T-Top, plus a 33-page Custom Yachting supplement.
Top 10 news stories
Sunseeker 90 Ocean Enclosed; Cosmopolitan solar cat; Southampton Boat Show; Rand 22; new border controls
Boat show preview
The must-see models at Southampton including: Arksen 45; Dale Classic 37; Axopar 25; Archipelago 47; Nord Star 36 Fly; Sunseeker Predator 65; Saxdor 270; Aquila 44; Wellcraft 355; Galeon 510 Skydeck & many more
Aquila 32: Tested
Full sea trial of this fast and funky outboard-powered sports catamaran
Custom Yachting
The best new motoryachts making their debut at the Cannes show including: Azimut Grande 36; Pershing GTX116; Sunreef 70 Power; Majesty 120
Pearl 95: Tested
With its lavish beach club and elegant Kelly Hoppen interior Pearl’s flagship looks the part but can it deliver at sea?
Go big or go home
Can you offset the running costs of a bigger boat by chartering it out as a business? We find two people who have
Numarine 22XP: Tested
Full test of the new long-range adventure yacht from this succesful Turkish yard
Going Dutch: Part 3
David and Liz Saunders explore the magical lakes and waterways of Northern Holland between Tolkamer and Stavoren
Quarken 27 T-Top: Tested
We take Finnish newcomer Quarken on a wild ride round the Needles to test its mettle as a weekender with a difference
XO DFNDR 9: Tested
A 300nm cruise from Finland to Sweden gives the ideal opportunity to assess the abilities of this aluminium adventure boat
Fairline Targa 29 Refit
When Andy Dore couldn’t find the boat he wanted at a price he could afford, he decided to refit an older one instead
Hybrid halfboard
The revolutionary petrol electric engine you can add to the back of an existing RIB
How to tie up a big boat
Jon Mendez shows the best technique for securing your boat to a marina pontoon
Buying used: Princess V45
Sterndrive engines give this large two-cabin sportscruiser an unusual advantage
Find Me A: Boat for £100K
Four great secondhand craft costing less than six figures