October 2022

The October issue of MBY features full tests of the Aquila 32, XO DFNDR 9 and Quarken 27 T-Top, plus a 33-page Custom Yachting supplement.

Top 10 news stories

Sunseeker 90 Ocean Enclosed; Cosmopolitan solar cat; Southampton Boat Show; Rand 22; new border controls

Boat show preview

The must-see models at Southampton including: Arksen 45; Dale Classic 37; Axopar 25; Archipelago 47; Nord Star 36 Fly; Sunseeker Predator 65; Saxdor 270; Aquila 44; Wellcraft 355; Galeon 510 Skydeck & many more

Aquila 32: Tested

Full sea trial of this fast and funky outboard-powered sports catamaran

Custom Yachting

The best new motoryachts making their debut at the Cannes show including: Azimut Grande 36; Pershing GTX116; Sunreef 70 Power; Majesty 120

Pearl 95: Tested

With its lavish beach club and elegant Kelly Hoppen interior Pearl’s flagship looks the part but can it deliver at sea?

Go big or go home

Can you offset the running costs of a bigger boat by chartering it out as a business? We find two people who have

Numarine 22XP: Tested

Full test of the new long-range adventure yacht from this succesful Turkish yard

Going Dutch: Part 3

David and Liz Saunders explore the magical lakes and waterways of Northern Holland between Tolkamer and Stavoren

Quarken 27 T-Top: Tested

We take Finnish newcomer Quarken on a wild ride round the Needles to test its mettle as a weekender with a difference

XO DFNDR 9: Tested

A 300nm cruise from Finland to Sweden gives the ideal opportunity to assess the abilities of this aluminium adventure boat

Fairline Targa 29 Refit

When Andy Dore couldn’t find the boat he wanted at a price he could afford, he decided to refit an older one instead

Hybrid halfboard

The revolutionary petrol electric engine you can add to the back of an existing RIB

How to tie up a big boat

Jon Mendez shows the best technique for securing your boat to a marina pontoon

Buying used: Princess V45

Sterndrive engines give this large two-cabin sportscruiser an unusual advantage

Find Me A: Boat for £100K

Four great secondhand craft costing less than six figures